A St. Helens man has been arrested after allegedly hitting a large natural gas pipe off Highway 30 near Deer Island last night.
St. Helens Police responded to a report of a hit and run driver in the area at approximately 5:39 p.m. and discovered the damaged natural gas pipe at that time. The pipe was spraying natural gas into the air, causing police to immediately close the roads in the area and setting up a safety perimeter, according to a release from the St. Helens Police Department.
Columbia River Fire & Rescue and NW Natural assisted with securing the natural gas line, and residents were alerted to shelter in place. By 7:30 p.m., NW Natural crews were able to turn off the gas line and make repairs, allowing the closed roads to reopen shortly after.
The original hit and run report identified a dark colored vehicle hitting an unidentified object, discovered to be the gas pipe, on the side of the road before driving off. Officers checked the area for the suspected vehicle, which was last seen driving toward Crestwood Village.
Police learned of a resident with a black Chevrolet Camaro matching the description of the hit and run vehicle while checking the area. The owner of the Camaro, Mark Alan Erhardt, 53, was seen leaving the neighborhood in a brown Jeep moments prior, police said.
A nearby unit who had just witnessed the described Jeep pass conducted a traffic stop and took Erhadt into custody where he was charged with two counts of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, reckless endangering and failure to perform the duties of a driver.
