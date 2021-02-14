Global Partners has received and will ship its first load of renewable diesel at the Port of Columbia County in Clatskanie.
Since 2016, Global Partners has been storing and handling another biofuel, ethanol, at the Clatskanie facility. In July, Oregon Department of Environmental Quality approved permits for Global to receive, store and ship renewable diesel through their Columbia River terminal.
“We are thrilled to be moving low-carbon fuels in Oregon. These fuels are part of the effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, bring more jobs and commerce to Oregon, and meet the West Coast’s low-carbon fuel standards,” Global Partners CEO Eric Slifka said.
Renewable diesel is a cleaner fuel derived entirely from plant and animal byproducts and it can be used in any diesel engine. It can help reduce greenhouse emissions and help meet state and federal climate standards. There is huge demand for renewable diesel, driven in part by government climate policy, a release from Global partners stated.
“It’s encouraging to see that corporations such as Global are moving forward into a renewable energy source, which will benefit not only local communities, but an entire region,” said Doug Hayes, executive director of the Port of Columbia County.
The switch to renewable diesel has long been on the agenda of Global and local port authorities have welcomed the change.
“As we transition to more environmentally friendly fuels, I'm gratified to see Global Partners leading the way right here at the Port of Columbia County by shipping renewable diesel via our Port Westward dock facility,” Port of Columbia County Commissioner Larry Ericksen said.
