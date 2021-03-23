The City of St. Helens is hosting an in-person community meeting Tuesday, April 6, to review the proposal to build a new public safety facility building.
The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at the St. Helens Middle School, 354 N. 15th Street.
Due to COVID-19 safety guidelines, the meeting is limited to 45 attendees. Registration is required to attend. To register, visit the city’s website at www.sthelensoregon.gov/administration/page/community-engagement-events.
Due to the attendance limits, city officials ask community members to prioritize registration for St. Helens residents and business owners. Social distance guidelines will be observed, and attendees must wear a mask.
What will be discussed
The meeting is an opportunity for the community to hear from city staff and St. Helens police officers about the public safety facility proposal and for the community to ask questions and provide feedback.
The following are details from the City of St. Helens.
The current St. Helens police station was built in 1971 and is now 50 years old. It was designed to serve 6,200 residents, which is less than half of today’s current population.
The station has seen almost no change to the original 2,200-square-feet of office space and garage that were built to serve the community in 1971.
Today, the station does not meet operational standards for policing best practices which excludes St. Helens from becoming an accredited police department. The building is not American Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible, does not meet basic energy efficiency or seismic standards, and can no longer accommodate the large amount of digital data that officers now work with.
Of particular concern is the fact that there are no private interview spaces for those in crisis, no dedicated briefing space for officers, and no area for officer training. Senior administrative staff currently work out of a temporary trailer with no restrooms or running water, and the main station has no decontamination area and only enough space for a unisex changing room.
The new public safety facility will be home to the St. Helens Police Department and St. Helens Municipal Court, in addition to providing community meeting room space and serving as a backup location for emergency response.
Be engaged
Learn more about the St. Helens Public Safety Facility project at the city’s website at www.sthelensoregon.gov/administration/page/public-safety-facility.
See a series of focus articles concerning the police department here online at thechronicleonline.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.