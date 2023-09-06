City Hall

St. Helens City Hall is located at 265 Strand Street.

The St. Helens City Council will conduct interviews with 10 residents who have applied to fill the council’s vacant position.

The interviews are scheduled during a special city council meeting at 5:15 p.m. Sept. 14 at St. Helens City Hall.

The vacancy is a result of Patrick Birkle’s resignation from council this summer. Birkle submitted a letter of resignation to Mayor Rick Scholl and the City Council Jul. 31, and his resignation was effective as of Aug. 1.

