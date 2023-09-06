The St. Helens City Council will conduct interviews with 10 residents who have applied to fill the council’s vacant position.
The interviews are scheduled during a special city council meeting at 5:15 p.m. Sept. 14 at St. Helens City Hall.
The vacancy is a result of Patrick Birkle’s resignation from council this summer. Birkle submitted a letter of resignation to Mayor Rick Scholl and the City Council Jul. 31, and his resignation was effective as of Aug. 1.
Birkle is a third-grade teacher at Columbia City Elementary School. Birkle said that he did not feel he could balance the duties of the city council with his responsibilities as a teacher.
The chosen candidate will see out the remainder of Birkle’s term, ending Dec. 31, 2024.
The application deadline was Wednesday, Aug. 30, at 5 p.m. Each applicant will be interviewed during the special meeting Sept. 14.
All the applicants have been verified as eligible for appointment. A “qualified elector” is defined in the Oregon Constitution as an applicant who must be 18 years of age or older and registered to vote in Columbia County. All council positions are non-partisan.
The Chronicle reached out to members of the City Council for comment on what they feel the ideal candidate would demonstrate.
“I think being a city councilor requires teamwork, the ability to be accountable for decision making and asking questions and being willing to stand up for all of St. Helens’ residents,” Council President Jessica Chilton said. “When looking at candidates, I am personally looking for those qualities and a strong connection to St. Helen’s community outside of a political agenda because I believe that is where the true passion comes from.”
Following the interviewing process, the council will either make the appointment at the special meeting or they can review and make the appointment at a later date. The City Council may elect to conduct finalist interviews or can reopen the application process, according to a city press release.
“The Council can make a decision at the Sept. 14 meeting, and they did express a desire to make a decision sooner rather than later at their last Council meeting. However, they do not have to make an immediate decision,” said Communications Officer Crystal King.
The St. Helens City Council
The City of St. Helens operates as a Council-Mayor form of government consisting of a mayor elected to a two-year term and four Council members elected to four-year terms. At each biennial general election, the mayor and two councilors are elected.
The City Council is governed by the City Charter and adopts ordinances known as the St. Helens Municipal Code. They also adopt resolutions that set policy or regulation of matters within the city. City councilors also attend other meetings throughout the community and public hearings as needed.
Council members also have custodial responsibility for all city property, including buildings, equipment, and land. The City Council directs the financing, maintenance, and operation of all City departments and also represents the city on several outside committees involving topics such as economic development and others, per the city’s website.
