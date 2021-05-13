Data released by the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) today shows hospitals ended 2020 in the black, with a surplus for the year of $483 million representing a 3.3% statewide operating margin including CARES Act funding.
Hospitals statewide ended the year with positive margins and net patient revenue returning to trend in the third and fourth quarters after falling sharply in the second quarter of 2020.
While improved from its lows in the second quarter of 2020, net patient revenue (NPR), revenues derived from direct care to patients, did not completely counter the second quarter drop when much of the state was shut down. But the recovery in NPR, coupled with CARES Act funding, saw hospitals ending 2020 with a positive margin.
By the numbers
In 2020, Oregon received CARES Act funds likely in excess of $620 million statewide. The 2020 margins were not as high as in 2019, when hospitals ended the year with a 5.3% margin representing $762 million in profit.
Meanwhile, hospitals’ total margin – which includes investment income as well as CARES Act funds – was 6.6% of revenue statewide, or $983,514,298.
“Due to the CARES Act and investment income, along with a robust return to nearly normal operations in Q3 and Q4, Oregon hospitals had a positive year in 2020 from a financial perspective,” OHA Director of Health Policy and Analytics Division Jeremy Vandehey said. “We’re grateful to hospitals and particularly their staff for their service to Oregonians in this unprecedented global pandemic. With that said, these 2020 financial results, combined with 2019’s high margins, yet again demonstrate the need for our state’s newly created cost growth target program designed to get the cost of health care under control.”
- Hospital Net Patient Revenue, Total 2020: $13,144,101,486
- Hospital Operating Margin, Total 2020: $483,771,479
- Hospital Total Margin, Total 2020: $983,514,298
Overall utilization was down from 2019 but showed a strong recovery in the second half of the year from the lows of Q2 of 2020. Inpatient discharges are down 10.5% when compared with 2019, but rose 14.7% in Q4 compared with Q2 2020. Similarly, outpatient surgeries were down 16% from 2019 levels but up 55.3% in Q4 when compared with Q2 2020. And emergency department visits ended the year down 17.2% from 2019 but up 16% in Q4 compared with the lows of Q2 2020.
Despite utilization being down in comparison with 2019, operating expenses increased in the second half of 2020. Total operating expense was $3.7 billion in Q4, an increase of 4.3% from Q4 2019. Year-end total operating expense totaled $14.0 billion, an increase 2.4% or $330 million from 2019.
By one measure, Oregon hospitals experienced higher margins than peers around the nation. In a recent study, consulting firm KaufmanHall found that hospitals nationwide averaged an operating margin of 2.7% after CARES Act funding boosts. Oregon hospitals were at 3.3%.
Reaction
The Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems (OAHHS) President and CEO Becky Hultberg said Oregon’s hospitals and health systems have served Oregonians during the pandemic while facing their greatest financial crisis.
"Because of that, in a time of great uncertainty, Oregonians could feel safe and confident during a once in a lifetime pandemic, Hultberg said.
Many hospitals, especially those in rural parts of the state, were pushed to the financial brink in 2020 by revenue losses from cancelled non-urgent procedures and increased costs for PPE (Personoal Protection Equipment) staffing shortages and challenges, bed capacity challenges, and caring for COVID patients, according to Hultberg.
"These costs are reflected in figures for operating margins, which offer a more accurate look at hospital finances, she said. "Operating margins have been propped up by last year’s infusion of CARES Act funds. Without that infusion, the median operating margin in 2020 was -2.1 percent. One in three hospitals in Oregon lost money in 2020. Last year Oregon’s hospitals did not come close to covering their total operating expenses. In 2020, net patient revenue was 6.5 percent lower than total operating expenses."
Hultberg praised Congress for moving quickly to make sure hospitals would not experience disruptions during the pandemic that would put community health at further risk.
"That was the right thing to do," she said. "While vaccines have given us hope, the pandemic is not over. Just two weeks ago rising hospitalizations triggered new restrictions in 15 Oregon counties. It’s in everyone’s interest to keep hospitals stable and strong, so that Oregonians can have peace of mind knowing their local hospital is open and ready to care for them.”
