Oregon taxpayers are likely to see $1.4 billion in kicker refunds due to the state's robust tax income collections.
The positive economic news came Wednesday afternoon, May 19, from Oregon Economist Mark McMullen who outlined the latest state revenue forecast before state legislators.
"Economic growth is surging as the pandemic wanes." The May Oregon Economic Forecast summary states. "Thanks to federal fiscal policy, consumers have higher incomes today than before COVID-19 hit. Now they are increasingly allowed to and feel comfortable resuming pandemic-restricted activities like going out to eat, on vacations, getting haircuts and the like. The outlook for near-term economic growth is the strongest in decades, if not generations."
Oregon’s labor market is expected to return to full health during the upcoming 2021-23 biennium, according to the forecast.
"With the strong near-term outlook for consumer spending, job growth is front-loaded such that the largest employment gains will occur this summer and fall. Total employment in Oregon will surpass pre-pandemic levels in late 2022 with the unemployment rate returning to near 4 percent in 2023," the summary reads.
The economic forecast summary states that a jobs hole remains in the labor market, but household incomes in Oregon are 20 percent higher than before COVID-19 hit, thanks in larger part due to the temporary federal measures put in place.
"Excluding the direct federal aid, incomes are back to pre-pandemic levels and expected to grow 6-7% this year, however, with such a strong consensus near-term outlook, the risks are that supply cannot keep pace with demand" the forecast states. "The path forward may be bumpier than expected, even if the trajectory is up."
According to the forecast, already supply constraints have emerged in semiconductors, lumber, and rental cars, with more bottlenecks are likely on the horizon. Labor is another key factor.
"Attracting and retaining workers is already much more challenging than expected given the economy went through a severe recession last year," the forecast summary states. "There are a variety of simultaneous factors impacting the number of available workers including strong household finances, the virus itself, and lack of childcare or in-person schooling. While the temporary pandemic-related constraints will ease in the months ahead, the labor market is expected to remain tight for the foreseeable future in large part due to demographics and the large number of Baby Boomers retiring."
The forecast summary also states that there is the potential for a significant revenue surprise (up or down) in the final weeks of the biennium.
"That suggests that leaving a large ending balance would be wise." the summary reads. "Also, it is possible that the size of the kicker credit for next year will change significantly from the current estimate when the kicker is certified this fall."
Read the full summary attached.
Governor Kate Brown has issued the following statement concerning the state’s May revenue forecast:
“Today’s revenue forecast reaffirms that Oregon’s outlook for rapid economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and last year’s historic wildfires remains strong. With solid state revenues expected over the next three biennia, coupled with historical federal investments from the American Rescue Plan and the American Jobs Plan, we have a tremendous opportunity for transformational change.
“Our anticipated state revenues will allow us to fully fund our state agency base budgets; make investments prioritized by the Racial Justice Council; move forward with a $9.3 billion school budget; fully fund the Student Success Act; and ensure no one is kicked off the Oregon Health Plan, among other things. These investments will help Oregonians recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and move Oregon toward a future where equity is realized and all are equal.
“As we near the end of the legislative session, I am urging the legislature to pass a budget that reflects these investments—a budget Oregon can be proud of and that will continue moving us forward—while at the same time reserving additional General Fund dollars. With a strong ending fund balance, we will be able to leverage those state dollars with the additional federal resources that are coming our way, setting us up for tremendous possibilities to help Oregon’s families and businesses continue to recover.
“And as we recover, we must work to create a more just and equitable Oregon, supporting the communities that have been disproportionately impacted. By rooting our recovery efforts in racial equity, we can support economic growth for all of Oregon’s communities.”
Revenue forecast documents can be found on the Oregon Legislature's website.
