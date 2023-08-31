A robust state economy should allow Oregonians to see a large tax credit through the Oregon Kicker system, according to the latest state revenue forecast.

Tax Credits

Currently $5.6 billion will be returned to Oregon taxpayers next filing season. The median, or typical Oregonian is expected to receive a $980 credit.

The kicker tax credit goes into effect when the actual state revenue exceeds the forecasted revenue by at least 2%. An amount is then returned to the taxpayers through a credit on their tax returns.

Download PDF Oregon Revenue Forecast September 2023
