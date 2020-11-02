Columbia City is seeking community engagement to help the needy with two projects, a fall food drive and Christmas Shop with a Cop.
The public is encouraged to bring donations of boxed and canned foods to Columbia City Hall, at 1840 Second St. in Columbia City during the month of November to hep feed local needy families.
The biggest needs are canned soup, vegetables and fruit. Other useful items include, canned meats, peanut butter, almond butter, jams and jellies, canned beans, dried beans, canned stews, chili, broth, boxed macaroni and cheese, pasta, rice, cereal, corn meal, cooking oil, olive oil, canned tomato products, bread, rolls, buns.
Personal care products are also needed, such as soap, shampoo, tooth paste, tooth brushes, child and adult diapers.
All of the collected goods will be given to the Columbia Pacific Food Bank in St. Helens. Other ways in which you can help may be found on the Columbia Pacific Food Bank website at, www.cpfoodbank.org.
Shop with a Cop
The city is also accepting nominations for families in need until Nov. 30 for its annual Shop with a Cop effort. Nomination forms are available at Columbia City Hall. Donations to help support this year’s program can be sent to Columbia City Hall, PO Box 189, Columbia City, OR 97018.
Please be sure to identify the donation as Shop with a Cop.
Columbia City Hall may be reached at 503-397-4010.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.