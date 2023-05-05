Chor Leonis 2

Stearns and his choir performing at LaSells Stewart Center on the Oregon State University campus.

 Courtesy photo from Dani Boylan.
Chor Leonis

Eric Stearns and his chorus have taken home the first top three finish for St. Helens High School in over 30 years.

St. Helens High School's premiere festival chorus, Chor Leonis, took second at the OSAA State Choir Championships, the first time the program has finished in the top 3 at state since 1989.

Directed by Eric Stearns, the chorus traveled to Corvallis to sing at LaSells Stewart Center on the Oregon State University campus. The 42-person choir competed with seven other schools in the 4A classification on May 5. Scappoose High School also competed and took home fourth-place honors.

"This is a great accomplishment, and I am very proud of my students. This is the result of a LOT of hard work," Stearns said. "Our goal has always been to make beautiful music with excellence. We achieved that goal - and were recognized for it by the choral community."

