St. Helens High School's premiere festival chorus, Chor Leonis, took second at the OSAA State Choir Championships, the first time the program has finished in the top 3 at state since 1989.
Directed by Eric Stearns, the chorus traveled to Corvallis to sing at LaSells Stewart Center on the Oregon State University campus. The 42-person choir competed with seven other schools in the 4A classification on May 5. Scappoose High School also competed and took home fourth-place honors.
"This is a great accomplishment, and I am very proud of my students. This is the result of a LOT of hard work," Stearns said. "Our goal has always been to make beautiful music with excellence. We achieved that goal - and were recognized for it by the choral community."
During Stearns' 7-year tenure as Choir Director, St. Helens has competed at the state level each year, but this has been their highest placement yet. The last time St. Helens High School's choir was in the top three at state was in 1989, under director Bernie Bottens.
This year, their set of songs included a mix of different languages, periods, and composer backgrounds. They sang a Haitian folk song Wangol, a Hawaiian song Hawai'i Aloha, a Latin piece, Dies Irae, the 1500s Renaissance motet Weep, O Mine Eyes, and finally, a gospel spiritual piece Soon I Will Be Done.
This result wraps up the competitive portion of a successful season that saw them take a first-place finish in the COWAPA League Championships earlier this spring. Stearns said that performing at the highest level was a cherished opportunity.
"We are humbled by this honor, and are thankful to have had the opportunity to be able to connect in a meaningful way with the audience and judges today," Stearns said.
St. Helen's High School Wind Ensemble will perform at the State Band Championships next Wednesday and look to defend their first-place finish from 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.