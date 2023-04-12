The Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) Board will not remove Fire Chief Joel Medina following a unanimous no-confidence vote by the St. Helens Professional Firefighters Association.
During the regular CRFR board meeting on April 11, more than 50 people attended the meeting. Firefighters, volunteers, paramedics, and some of their family members were among those in attendance.
Public comment period
After the meeting was called to order, various employees and community members spoke about their concerns with the fire district.
While approaching the venue for the meeting, protestors held signs saying, "St. Helens firefighters supports women's rights" and more.
Comments covered various issues; some spoke about the recent lawsuit that has been filed with Columbia County Circuit Court that alleges sexual harassment and financial mismanagement. Others spoke about Chief Medina's conduct or the dispute over wages in the recent collective bargaining agreement.
"This is not a place that anyone wants to work anymore; you can try and blame COVID all you want. This is our reputation throughout the state; the word is out. If you work here, the chief will arbitrarily cut your wages, regardless of any agreement, remove parts of your healthcare without warning. Or scream at you, threaten your job," said Aaron Peterson, the St. Helens Professional Firefighters Association Vice President. "We've never had a chief like this. You guys have forced our hand to do this vote of no confidence. I'm hoping you'll do the right thing, but honestly, I don't have any hope that you're going to."
Following each of the public comments to the board by the union and community members, the attending crowd applauded. The board was largely non-reactionary.
"Last week, I sent an email to all five board members saying that I was grossly mispaid and was paid incorrectly. The previous month I worked the exact same amount of hours as I did that month and you paid me $1,200 less. $500 was a garnishment for hours that I worked that you took away from me," said Patrick Kisch, who has served the district for more than 15 years. "The response I received from all five of you was that there was no error, and I was paid correctly. With that, you have done two things: you have reduced my ability to provide for my family, and you have taken time away from my family. I am on vacation right now, and I am supposed to be at my kid's soccer games, but instead I am standing here talking to you guys."
After public comment
Following public comment, the board progressed to its agenda. There were no items regarding the vote of no confidence or board action regarding the chief's job status. During the meeting, Chief Medina gave his Chief Officer's Report.
During the report, Chief Medina said that the Columbia County District Attorney has opened an investigation into present and past employees and some family members regarding financial irregularities Chief Medina discovered upon his arrival at CRFR.
"The financial situation when I arrived was a circus. Back in February, I took all the information and all the documents to the Columbia County District Attorney," Medina said. "We've met with them three times already. He has found that the information in the documents that we gave him were not just credible, but had merit to the degree that he believes there are serious things going on. As such, the Columbia County DA is conducting an investigation on present and past employees and on some family members."
Meeting follow-up
Following the meeting, the Chronicle spoke with St. Helens Professional Firefighters Association President Aaron Schrotzberger. Schrotzberger said that the next steps are awaiting a board decision, but he hopes they take the issue seriously.
"I'm not too sure when they were aware of the lawsuit, but it went public this last Friday. So, as hard as it is to just let them take it, that and our no-confidence vote on Monday, to digest all of this and make a decision, I know it's a very difficult one to make because it leaves us without somebody at the top level," Schrotzberger said. "But I would really hope that they would take all of it seriously, considering that in the past, we have, in the last ten years, we wound up getting rid of another division chief for nearly the same stuff. So it kind of surprises me that they're not taking this as seriously. But the next move is to just wait and keep applying pressure."
CRFR Board President Hans Feige reemphasized comments he made to the Chronicle April 11, saying that the board has a lot of information to review, but that they are not going to remove Chief Medina.
"We haven't had any time, at least I certainly haven't, board members are out of town, there's not a lot of time for us to review anything of their stuff, so really can't comment on it. We're not going to change anything with respect to Chief Medina, he's our Fire Chief, and we'll continue with that," Feige said. "We'll take it under consideration and think about it and do something in the future."
Chief Medina also spoke to the Chronicle following the board meeting and said that he is still working to do what is best for the district and spoke about some of the allegations that had been outlined in the meeting.
"I can't comment on the lawsuit, but I can tell you this. I was shocked to hear some of those things. Because the inaccuracies are just astounding, that's not a reflection of me or my administration. I have a daughter. I have a daughter who I cherish. I was married to a woman who was in the fire service," Chief Medina said. "I understand the struggles of being a minority going through the fire service; I'm incredibly sensitive to that."
Speaking on the investigation that the District Attorney is conducting, Medina had this to say:
"Go ask the District Attorney when I went and talked to him, and then ask when that thing was filed. Now, I'm not saying that they have any correlation with each other, I'm not trying to say that. But perhaps, there is. Because, one of the things that, obviously, if, and people are going to be impacted by the investigation, deeply, severely. If they go on character assassination, and attack me, then when the truth comes out, they hope that nobody will believe me," Medina said.
When asked if Chief Medina's announcement of District Attorney Jeff Auxier's investigation changed Schrotzberger's opinion of the situation, Schrotzberger said that he doesn't know about it, but believes that there has been recent financial mismanagement under Chief Medina's administration.
"I don't anything of it. What I do know of, is that, over the past several years, our previous Finance Director Marit Nelson, she was able to get us out of and away from TANs (Tax Anticipation Notes) it's basically a government loan," Schrotzberger said. "She was able to get us out of that, and we had a cash carryover, so we could sustain from July to November, which is when usually most all tax money come in, is in November. So she was able to sustain us with carryover, between July and November and then a year after Chief Medina's in charge, or two years, now we're back to using TANs again. So I think there's an issue with money management. I can't tell you who's at fault, because I don't spend the money, but there's obviously a problem somewhere."
The St. Helens Professional Fire Fighters Association, IAFF Local 3215, has issued a vote of…
The following articles appear in the April 12 print edition of The Chronicle.
New Details: No Confidence Vote delivered to CRFR by Union
The St. Helens Professional Fire Fighters Association, IAFF Local 3215, has issued a vote of no confidence in Fire Chief Joel Medina of Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR).
“The vote passed unanimously. Local 3215 cites Medina’s unprofessionalism, conduct unbecoming, inability to responsibly manage District finances, professional incompetence, and failed leadership as some of the concerns leading to their decision,” according to a release from the Association.
The following is from the Association:
The Fire Fighters, Paramedics, and Emergency Medical Technicians of Local 3215 work diligently to always remain prepared to address the dynamic conditions and unique challenges that the Fire Service brings. Unfortunately, these efforts have been hampered by having to both work and live in a hostile and toxic environment fostered by Medina since his arrival to our District. As a result, members face worsening morale and working conditions, and are continually forced to answer to upper management that does not demonstrate or uphold the same morals and ethics as the membership of Local 3215.
Local 3215 also expresses concern about Medina’s mismanagement of taxpayer money and questionable fiscal practices as witnessed by Local 3215 members and as cited in the recently filed lawsuit, Columbia County Circuit Court case 23CV14480.
The decision to come forward about Medina’s increasingly worrisome behavior and absent leadership was difficult at first as firefighters are taught to follow their chain of command and to respect positions of leadership. However, Medina often ruled by fear and created an environment where many anticipated fierce retaliation and possible termination.
The St. Helens Professional Fire Fighters Association, Local 3215, has called for the immediate dismissal of Chief Joel Medina as he does not demonstrate the required professionalism, working knowledge and tact that the position of Fire Chief requires, and because he has violated both public trust and the trust of Local 3215’s membership by his actions and hubris.
Local 3215 members want to assure the citizens of the community that their vote of no confidence will in no way interfere with the first-rate fire protection and emergency services that they provide.
This press release serves as notification to the public of the concerns made, and actions taken by the St. Helens Professional Fire Fighters Association, Local 3215, regarding Chief Joel Medina of Columbia River Fire & Rescue.
The association remains committed to providing the highest quality service to their community and ensuring the safety and well-being of their peers and the citizens they serve.
Response from CRFR Board
CRFR Board President Hans Feige stated that they will be reviewing the information the Union provided, but will not take any action at this time.
“We haven’t had any time, at least I certainly haven’t, board members are out of town, there’s not a lot of time for us to review anything of their stuff, so really can’t comment on it. We’re not going to change anything with respect to Chief Medina, he’s our Fire Chief, and we’ll continue with that,” Feige said. “We’ll take it under consideration and think about it and do something in the future.”
Feige said that until they review the information, they can’t make a decision. Feige believes some of the claims of Union are unfounded, like the employees leaving the district.
“One of the things they had in there was, I think, was something about all these people leaving. But I know it’s not true,” Feige said. “So I’ve got to look through the information they have, and try to determine if there’s anything that’s wrong, if it’s been exaggerated and so forth. You know, we’ll just have to evaluate it. I mean, that’s just the way you got to do it. So yeah, I don’t know what the process is, it could be, I’m sure it’ll be a couple weeks.”
Regarding the lawsuit filed against CRFR, Feige did not have a comment.
Follow this story at thechronicleonline.com and in the Wednesday print editions of the Chronicle.
More Details: Lawsuit filed against CRFR
A lawsuit has been filed against Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) by two former employees.
The lawsuit filed in Columbia County Circuit Court alleges sexual harassment, a hostile work environment, retaliation for whistleblowing, gross financial mismanagement, protected medical leave interference, and wrongful termination.
Jennifer Motherway and Anika Todd, two former CRFR employees, filed the lawsuit through their attorney Rebecca Cambreleng Friday, April 7.
The former employees are seeking $822,217.92 in damages, citing sexual harassment, retaliation for whistleblowing, a hostile work environment, unethical hiring practices, and financial mismanagement under CRFR Fire Chief Joel Medina.
“This is an action for sexual harassment, retaliation for reporting sexual harassment, creating a hostile work environment based on sex, retaliation for whistleblowing of gross mismanagement and waste of funds by a public entity, protected medical leave interference and retaliation and wrongful termination,” the filing on Motherway and Todd’s behalf stated.
Motherway started at CRFR in 2012 and worked as the district’s recruitment and retention coordinator and public information officer. Todd began working at the district in 2018 as an administrative and financial assistant. On February 7, 2023, both workers were “laid off,” but the layoff was a pretext for unlawful termination, according to the filing.
Motherway and Todd were two of seven female administrative employees who “were forced to leave” during Chief Medina’s tenure, the lawsuit states.
Sexual harassment and hostile work environment
Many of the allegations against CRFR relate to Fire Chief Medina, who took control of the fire district in December 2021. Chief Medina previously worked as a fire chief in Florida at Village of Tequesta Fire Rescue.
The lawsuit alleges that inappropriate behavior on Chief Medina’s behalf began mere weeks after his arrival at CRFR.
Chief Medina would show female subordinates pictures of scantily clad women, telling them that’s how they dressed where he came from, and that his last assistant was “hot” and all the other males were jealous of him,” The lawsuit states. “This was said while complaining that the women in the office dressed like “construction workers,” indicating that he would like them to dress more provocatively.”
The lawsuit states that despite being told that his conduct was making the female support staff uncomfortable, Chief Medina’s behavior continued.
In June of 2021, Todd made a complaint about Chief Medina’s “inappropriate behavior” to then Finance Director and Human Resources Manager Merit Nelson. No investigation was conducted, according to the suit.
Chief Medina also pressured female administrative staff, including the plaintiffs, to be his “personal assistant.” This was a position that was not budgeted, and has not been an existing position in the past, the suit states.
When Plaintiff Todd refused the offer to be his “personal assistant,” Chief Medina stated that she would “never be more than a receptionist.”
“Chief Medina then attempted to direct Plaintiff Motherway to be his ‘personal assistant,’” the suit states. “When Plaintiff Motherway protested that she had too much on her plate, Chief Medina told her she needed to ‘focus on [his] needs.’”
In addition to inappropriate sexual misconduct, the suit alleges that Chief Medina was abusive to female staff, screaming, making threats, using inappropriate language, and using physical aggression to express emotion.
In May of 2022, the Finance Manager at the time submitted a grievance to Chief Erick Holsey against Cheif Medina, Human Resources Manager Kate Lehner, and Deputy Chief Eric Smythe. The grievance was elevated to the board. However, the employee ultimately resigned to the hostile work environment, the suit states.
In June of 2022, the board of directors hired William Landis of Pacific Consulting and Investigations LLC to conduct an investigation into the female claims of a hostile work environment.
“Upon learning about this investigation, Chief Medina told employees they needed to be ‘loyal to the district and no one else,’” the lawsuit alleges.
Financial mismanagement and unethical hiring
In addition to the sexual harassment allegations, the lawsuit alleges financial wrongdoings by the chief and the district. These span from using district funds for meals to irresponsible spending on company infrastructure and using inflated budgets.
Todd alleges that Chief Medina was spending between $500 and $1,500 a month on food for him and his coworkers at restaurants without providing receipts as documentation.
In June of 2022, Chief Medina instructed Todd to work on the budget as the finance manager role remained vacant. Using the previous year’s budget template, Todd was instructed to create a new one based on incomplete numbers from the previous finance manager, the suit says.
Todd “did the best she could” with the numbers available, and turned the budget over to Chief Medina.
“After turning over the budget to Chief Medina, upon information and belief, Chief Medina altered the data and inflated numbers showing a cash carryover that was incorrect. The numbers Chief Medina used did not come from any financial report or information from the finance system that was available to Plaintiff Todd,” the suit states.
Todd raised concerns about the budget, but these concerns went unheeded, and the CRFR Board approved the budget. Using the inflated budget, renovations on the administrative building began.
In addition to the remodeling, Medina also indicated that he wanted to upgrade all Captains to Battalion Chiefs the suit alleges. This change would result in a salary bump for each individual in the range of $10,000 - $15,000 a year.
The suit also alleges nepotism was involved in Medina’s hiring of Ms. Lehner, Chief of Finance Jimmy Sanchez, and Sanchez’s wife, Jeannette Sanchez.
Lehner is a friend of Chief Medina’s, the lawsuit alleges, and she was hired to positions she had no prior experience or qualification for.
Ms. Lehner and her husband, Jeramy Lehner, who does maintenance and is a volunteer firefighter, were two of the only employees to retain company credit cards after Todd reported to Sanchez that she was unable to “reconcile the credit card account because Chief Medina continued to refuse to provide receipts or any information about his expenditures,” the lawsuit alleges.’
As for Sanchez, the lawsuit alleges that he was hired as Division Chief of Finance with a salary of $120,000-$130,000. The previous Finance Manager was paid in the salary range of $64,000-$84,000, according to the suit.
Sanchez and Medina worked together in Florida, and Chief Medina previously told the Chronicle he hired him because of his work ethic and familiarity with him.
“I needed with experience, I needed somebody that I trusted, and I needed somebody who had the right work ethic, Jimmy Sanchez hits all those marks,” Medina said. “But I still was cautious, I was not going to make a duplicate mistake, so when I brought him in, I hired a CPA, who’s only job was to check everything that he was doing, I gave hime six months, he knocked it out of the park.”
Medina also brought on Sanchez’s wife Jeannette Sanchez’s media company, Pink Buzz Media LLC, on a pro bono basis to run social media for the fire district and said it was a result of a lack of ability to get a qualified candidate for the position. Medina said he wanted to give her a trial period, and receive a scope of work from her.
“I tried to talk to other social companies, nobody would even give me the time of day. So Pink Buzz Media goes, ‘Listen, this is what I’ll do, I’ll do the job for free, I guarantee you 100 percent increase in activities,’” Medina said.
While Medina says the position is unpaid, the lawsuit alleges that Jeannette Sanchez is not qualified for the position.
“Generally, the PIO must go through extensive training and certifications to be able to hold the position as there are laws and regulations that govern communication by a public entity,” the suit states. “Upon information and belief, Ms. Sanchez has not taken or completed any training or obtained any certifications allowing her to undertake the duties of the PIO through her company.”
Termination
Ultimately, Todd and Motherway were laid off in February of 2023.
“Plaintiffs were wrongfully terminated under the pretext of a layoff in retaliation for their good faith reporting of violations of federal, state and local law, rule or regulation, and mismanagement, gross waste of funds and abuse of authority by CRFR and Chief Medina,” the lawsuit states.
This layoff followed months of investigation into job performance conducted by Jimmy Sanchez and Ms. Lehner.
Chief Medina maintains that the termination of administrative positions has been to increase budget space for front-line positions, such as firefighters and paramedics.
“Per the Fire Chief, we have no comment due to an ongoing investigation of past and present employees,” Deputy Chief Smythe stated.
Follow developments here online and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.