The inauguration of President Joseph Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris was held today, starting the new four-year term in the federal office.
"Democracy has prevailed," Biden said in his inaugural address. He also acknowledged the toll the pandemic has taken on the country and the way it has challenged the U.S.
“To overcome these challenges, to restore the soul and secure the future of America, requires so much more than words and requires the most elusive of all things in a democracy: unity,” he said.
The swearing in of Vice President Harris, a Black and Asian woman, also marked a historic day for the country. She is the first woman, and person of color, to take office as vice president.
The inauguration ceremony was held on the U.S. Capitol's West Front, one of the sites where a mob overpowered police and stormed inside two weeks ago.
Gov. Kate Brown
In a statement released today, Gov. Kate Brown said she looks forward with working with the new president, vice president and congress to pass a coronavirus relief package.
"We have waited a long time to have a strong, competent and trustworthy partner we can work with at the federal level — and now more than ever, we need that federal leadership to help states beat COVID-19, once and for all," she said. "As we still face what could be the darkest days of the pandemic, President Biden has laid out a strong vision and clear plan, based on science, for how the federal government will help the American people, and governors across the country — starting with the announcement of a much-needed $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.
"While there are many challenges ahead, on this historic day I remain hopeful. We are determined as ever to rise, rebuild, and reinvent a more just and equitable country."
Sen. Merkley
Sen. Jeff Merkley said he has confidence that the new president and vice president are equipped to take charge, and that he is committed to doing all he can to make the Senate a strong partner to their efforts.
“In the midst of one of the darkest winters in American history, today is cause for celebration and resolve. Today, our nation begins the hard work of turning the page on a dark chapter marked by racism, division, and incivility, as we set out to write a new one of hope, freedom, and equality for all," he said. "
“It won’t be easy. First and foremost, we must face and defeat a devastating pandemic that has already claimed 400,000 American lives and robbed millions of their livelihoods. But we must also reckon with deeper and more long-lasting forces that have shaped everything about our lives and our politics, up to and including the current pandemic.
“For decades, powerful special interests have done everything in their power to rig our economy and our society in their favor. They’ve flooded Washington with dark money, and stoked fears and pitted groups of Americans against each other in order to protect themselves. Their project has done real, lasting damage to the fabric of our republic, and it’s on each of us to do our part to restore it."
U.S. Rep. Bonamici
In a statement from U.S. Rep Suzanne Bonamici, she said she will work with President Biden and Vice President Harris to help build hurting communities back better.
"Our new leaders are true and empathetic public servants, committed to putting the needs of the people first. Together we can address the pandemic, help Oregonians and Americans achieve financial stability, make quality education more equitable and accessible, build a 100% clean energy economy, and more," she said. "This is a difficult time for our country, but there are brighter days ahead as we begin a new chapter. I’m ready to get to work.”
