Join the St. Helens community for a day of activities, music, and fireworks on the St. Helens Riverfront to celebrate Independence Day 2023.

Independence Day

The annual Independence Day celebration brings a crowd to the St. Helens waterfront.
Fireworks

The St. Helens Independence Day celebrations ends with a fireworks display over the Columbia River.

This year’s celebration honors “A Century of Heroes” and begins at 11 a.m. on July 4 in the Courthouse Plaza Square with a Highway 30 Cruisers car show, a patriotic pet stage photo op area, games, and lemonade. The day will conclude with a fireworks show lit from a barge in the Columbia River at 10 p.m.

The full schedule for the day includes:

