Join the St. Helens community for a day of activities, music, and fireworks on the St. Helens Riverfront to celebrate Independence Day 2023.
This year’s celebration honors “A Century of Heroes” and begins at 11 a.m. on July 4 in the Courthouse Plaza Square with a Highway 30 Cruisers car show, a patriotic pet stage photo op area, games, and lemonade. The day will conclude with a fireworks show lit from a barge in the Columbia River at 10 p.m.
The full schedule for the day includes:
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. - Meet goats in the Plaza
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. - Meet and greet Battlin’ Betties Oregon Platoon, a national co-operative auxiliary of pinups supporting our Nation’s Veterans & First Responders while raising awareness of PTSD and suicide prevention
1:30 p.m. - National Anthem & Flag Raising Ceremony in front of the Columbia County Courthouse steps
1:30 p.m. – Independence Day speakers on the Courthouse steps
2 p.m. - "Let Freedom Bells Ring” ceremony at the Courthouse steps. The Courthouse bell will ring 13 times in recognition of a federally-mandated Independence Day ceremony passed in 1963 by the U.S. Congress. Bells across the country ring 13 times at 2 p.m. in honor of the 13 original states.
2 p.m. – Reenactment signing of the Declaration of Independence with George Washington at the Columbia County Courthouse steps followed by cake and cookies in the Plaza Square
2 p.m. – 3 p.m. - Larry Jackson Big River Big Band in the Plaza. Swing dance in the Plaza!
3 p.m. – 5 p.m. - Hit Machine in Columbia View Park
5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. - Gary Bennett & The Coat-Tail Riders in Columbia View Park
7 p.m. – 10 p.m. - Macey Gard Band in Columbia View Park
10 p.m. - Fireworks show launching from a barge in the Columbia River
The St. Helens Independence Day Celebration: A Century of Heroes is made possible thanks to the following sponsors: Keller Williams: The Jane Garcia Team, Laurelwood Brewing Co., Big Food Cart & Brew, Cascadia Home Loans, St. Helens Sand Island Campground, Wauna Credit Union, 503 Distilling & Cocktails, and the City of St. Helens.
Due to waterfront construction, Riverfront Property tailgating is not being offered this year.
There is free parking in the lower Columbia County Courthouse lot (riverside) and the City’s free parking lot behind South 1st Street accessed next to 2Cs Vendor Mall or from the South 2nd Street and St. Helens Street intersection. No overnight parking is permitted in either parking lot. Attendees are also encouraged to walk, bike, or carpool to the Riverfront District.
For more information about the 2023 St. Helens Independence Day Celebration, contact Communications Officer Crystal King at cking@sthelensoregon.gov.
