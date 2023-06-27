Fireworks will light up the St. Helens sky as the city celebrates Independence Day Fourth of July 2023.
This year's celebration honors "A Century of Heroes" and begins at 11 a.m. on July 4 in the Courthouse Plaza Square with a Highway 30 Cruisers car show, a patriotic pet stage photo op area, games, and lemonade. The day will conclude with a fireworks show lit from a barge in the Columbia River at 10 p.m.
Focusing on the heroes
Veterans are always a strong focus of activities during the St. Helens celebration, according to St. Helens Communications Officer Crystal King.
This year's events that will have a Veterans focus include:
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. - Meet and greet Battlin' Betties Oregon Platoon, a national co-operative auxiliary of pinups supporting our Nation's Veterans & First Responders while raising awareness of PTSD and suicide prevention
1:30 p.m. - National Anthem and Flag Raising Ceremony in front of the Columbia County Courthouse steps
1:30 p.m. – Independence Day speakers on the Courthouse steps
2 p.m. - "Let Freedom Bells Ring" ceremony at the Courthouse steps. The Courthouse bell will ring 13 times in recognition of a federally-mandated Independence Day ceremony passed in 1963 by the U.S. Congress. Bells across the country ring 13 times at 2 p.m. in honor of the 13 original states.
2 p.m. – Reenactment signing of the Declaration of Independence with George Washington at the Columbia County Courthouse steps followed by cake and cookies in the Plaza Square.
2 p.m. – 3 p.m. - Larry Jackson Big River Big Band in the Plaza. Swing dance in the Plaza!
3 p.m. – 5 p.m. - Hit Machine in Columbia View Park
5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. - Gary Bennett & The Coat-Tail Riders in Columbia View Park
7 p.m. – 10 p.m. - Macey Gard Band in Columbia View Park
10 p.m. - Fireworks display.
The Riverfront District will be the setting for the day's festivities, and the night's firework display will be provided by Western Display Fireworks.
"We pay Western Display Fireworks for a display package, and they craft the show to be unique every year and to look best from the location where the fireworks take place," King said. "Western Fireworks has creative license with the specifics of the show. The show will last approximately 20 minutes."
The City of St. Helens works with Western Display Fireworks to handle the logistics of permitting and safety for the fireworks display. To coordinate the event, the city works with local partners like the St. Helens Marina and the Port of Columbia County.
"St. Helens Marina has offered the use of their barge and tug boat this year for loading, displaying, and unloading the fireworks show. The Port of Columbia County offers the use of their boat ramp for loading and unloading the display," King said.
Viewing the show
For people interested in enjoying the firework display, pedestrians will have an excellent view from the riverfront property, Columbia View Park, and the lower Courthouse parking lot. Due to waterfront construction, the riverfront property tailgating is not being offered this year.
There is free parking in the lower Columbia County Courthouse lot at the riverside and the city's free parking lot behind South 1st Street, accessed next to 2Cs Vendor Mall or from the South 2nd Street and St. Helens Street intersection. No overnight parking is permitted in either parking lot.
With limited parking this year, the City of St. Helens have established recommendations to keep congestion downtown under control.
"We recommend people carpool, walk, or bike to the riverfront. With many of our annual events, parking fills up fast, and people should expect to walk into the event," King said. "The St. Helens Riverfront has been the site of a fireworks show for many decades prior to the Riverfront Property being available for public parking."
The Fourth of July is an opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate, and though the construction in the Riverfront District may present barriers unseen in years past, the city still expects the event to go forward full tilt.
"We anticipate that this year's show will be just as successful as it has been in previous decades," King said.
