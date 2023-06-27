Fireworks will light up the St. Helens sky as the city celebrates Independence Day Fourth of July 2023.

Barge Fireworks

The 2023 St. Helens Fourth of July fireworks display will be launched from a large barge in the Columbia River. This photo shows the display from the barge in 2022.
Fireworks at the Waterfront

The fireworks will be launched at approximately 10 p.m. on Independence Day from a waterfront barge in the Riverfront District of St. Helens.

This year's celebration honors "A Century of Heroes" and begins at 11 a.m. on July 4 in the Courthouse Plaza Square with a Highway 30 Cruisers car show, a patriotic pet stage photo op area, games, and lemonade. The day will conclude with a fireworks show lit from a barge in the Columbia River at 10 p.m.

Focusing on the heroes

