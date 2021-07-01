Multiple cities and counties in the region have banned the use of fireworks during the upcoming July 4th holiday weekend due to the extreme fire danger.
Over the past two weeks, The Chronicle has been in contact with City of St. Helens officials to update the status of the city's planned Independence Day fireworks event, a fireworks display from nearby Sand Island with a tailgating event along the west side of the Columbia River in the city's Old Town District.
As of Thursday night, city officials were moving forward with the celebration.
The Chronicle contacted the city's communications director Crystal King for specific details about how the city will offer safety at the event. The following are our questions and the city's responses.
The Chronicle: Will there be any fire protection and emergency medical services personnel stationed at the event?
Crystal King: Yes, the City of St. Helens works with Columbia River Fire and Rescue to plan this event each year. Columbia River Fire and Rescue will have fire and EMS stationed at the event.
The Chronicle: Will police be stationed at the event?
King: Yes, the City of St. Helens Police Department will have officers at this event.
The Chronicle: What forewarning has the city issued concerning parking and the heavy traffic into and out of the event that could develop now that the pandemic restrictions are lifted?
King: This is an annual event that has occurred in St. Helens for several decades. It is a highly attended event that draws people from St. Helens and the surrounding region. Both the city, emergency services, and surrounding neighborhoods anticipate the large crowds that this event attracts to the St. Helens riverfront yearly.
Permitting and coordinated traffic plans for the event have just been completed. The city will be publishing traffic related information about the event on Friday and Saturday leading up to July 4 so that residents are aware of anticipated traffic impacts.
The Chronicle: How is the city preparing to handle traffic into and out of the event area?
King: The St. Helens Police Department will have officers stationed at key intersections in the downtown area that are known bottlenecks to assist with traffic control once the fireworks are finished. People tend to arrive for this event throughout the day, but everyone leaves the event at the same time.
The St. Helens Police Department will be focused on managing the critical traffic control that is needed after the fireworks show ends.
