The 142nd Wing out of the Portland Air National Guard Base, Portland, Oregon will conduct Independence Day flyovers for ceremonies and parades at locations throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington.
142nd Wing Vice Commander, Colonel Christopher Lantagne, said the wing is proud to conduct the flyovers.
“The F-15 flyovers on the 4th of July that we perform are a public salute to our local communities whom we appreciate and respect for their support of our Airmen and all those serving throughout our nation. It’s an honor to protect and defend the Pacific Northwest and the freedoms which allow us to spend time with our loved ones on this national holiday,” Lantange said, highlighting these annual Independence Day events in communities around the region. “As you gaze up at one of our F-15’s this holiday, know that you’re well protected by your Hometown Air Force and we’re proud to do it!”
The F-15 Eagle fighter jets are scheduled to conduct flyovers at the following community locations at, or around, the designated times on Tuesday, July 4:
- 9:45 a.m. 4th of July Day Parade, The Dalles, Ore.
- 10 a.m. 4th of July Star Spangled Parade & Celebration, Lake Oswego, Ore.
- 10:08 a.m. Clatskanie Heritage Days, Clatskanie, Ore.
- 10:13 a.m. Cascade Falcon - Civil Air Patrol cadet encampment, Warrenton, Ore.
- 10:18 a.m. 4th of July Parade, Manzanita, Ore.
- 10:20 a.m. 4th of July Parade, Rockaway Beach, Ore.
- 10:25 a.m. 4th of July Parade Neskowin, Ore.
- 10:33 a.m. City of Turner Independence Day Celebration, Turner, Ore.
- 10:37 a.m. St. Paul Rodeo, St. Paul, Ore.
- 10:45 a.m. 4th of July Day Parade, Ridgefield, Wash.
- 10:48 a.m. Lacamas Shores Neighborhood, Camas, Wash.
- 11 a.m. Jeff Lucas Memorial Parade, Corbett, Ore.
- 11:06: a.m. Happy Valley 4th of July Festival, Happy Valley, Ore.
All passes will be approximately 1,000 feet above ground level and about 400 mph airspeed. Flights could be canceled or times changed due to inclement weather or operational contingencies.
The Portland Air National Guard Base employs 1,500 Airmen who provide an economic impact of nearly $500 million to the region. The 142nd Wing defends our homeland with F-15 Eagle fighter jets, guarding the Pacific Northwest skies from northern California to the Canadian border through their Aerospace Control Alert mission as part of Air Combat Command and the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).
Their mission is to provide unequalled, mission-ready units to sustain combat aerospace superiority and peacetime tasking any time, any place in service to our nation, state and community.
