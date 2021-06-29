Fire districts and departments across the region are banning fireworks during the July 4th holiday weekend due to the heightened wildfire danger.
City of St. Helens officials told The Chronicle that the city's Independence Day celebration, including a fireworks display, is still set for July 4th.
Whether there will be a firework display next summer or beyond remains uncertain.
This year's July 4th fireworks will be conducted at Sand Island, just east across the Columbia River from the city’s Old Town District.
“This is the closest you’ll be able to get to the fireworks along with the best parking location,” a statement reads on the Discover Columbia County website promoting the ticketed event. “Park right by the riverfront in St. Helens. Plan to attend this epic gathering and have some fun with friends and family. This is the best tailgating event of the summer. Enjoy the river views, cook up some food or buy some onsite. Kick back and relax.”
Live music is scheduled to be provided by Hit Machine on the Wauna Credit Union Stage at Columbia View Park. Vendors and food booths are also planned and alcohol will be allowed.
This includes the onsite sale of alcohol in compliance with Oregon Liquor Control (OLCC) regulations at Columbia View Park and designated areas on the St. Helens waterfront property, where tailgating will occur, according to city spokesperson Crystal King.
Tickets for the St. Helens Fireworks display range from $20 for a car load of four to $25 for a car with six people aboard. Individual tickets for a single adult or child walk-in to the event will be $5 cash.
Wristbands come with the ticket purchase
“Every person on the riverfront gravel, asphalt, walking trail area will be required to have a wristband,” the website reads. “Every infant or child is required to have a wristband. Officers will be on duty to ensure you are wearing your wristband. People do not need to all be in the vehicle but you will be required to meet them at the gate so they can put their wrist bands on before entering the area. Extra wristbands are $5 per person with your car ticket.”
Pets will not be allowed at the event
The funds collected through the ticket sales will go towards that next group that is selected to operate the fireworks in 2022, the Discover Columbia County website states.
Gates open at 11 a.m. Tailgating is permitted. Gates will be locked at 11 p.m. There is no overnight camping. The entry gate is located on 1st Street by The Dockside Restaurant. Both the 1st Street gate and the back gate will be open to exit.
Honoring Ed Lokken
As part of this year’s fireworks display, a shell is being specially designed by Western Fireworks, the business the city contracts with to provide the show, to honor Ed Lokken’s legacy, according to a release from the city. Lokken was instrumental in organizing the St. Helens fireworks show for over three decades. After the fireworks finale, there will a pause of several seconds before the memorial firework is lit in Lokken’s memory.
Lokken’s tribute this year signals the City’s desire to return the show’s organization and fundraising efforts back to the community. The show was historically coordinated by residents, with a community providing the funding through fundraiser efforts such as street dances and auctions.
In recent years, the City stepped in to take over the event when the St. Helens Community Foundation was no longer able to organize enough volunteers or find sufficient funding to host the show. The annual fireworks show costs an average of $15,000 to $18,000.
In March, the City of St. Helens conducted a survey asking the St. Helens community about the fireworks show and the city’s involvement in its future. Approximately 450 people responded indicating that they preferred a community organization to take the event over. The city council agreed and has since been seeking such an organization to embrace the fireworks project.
Anyone interested in taking over the Independence Day celebration or wishing to volunteer should contact City Administrator John Walsh at jwalsh@sthelensoregon.gov or 503-366-8211.
