The City of St. Helens will conduct a fireworks display at approximately 10 p.m. on Independence Day, July 4.
The city had originally hoped to find a nonprofit or other group that could take over responsibility for managing the annual event. As an incentive, the council agreed to provide approximately $20,000 for the effort. The search opened several months ago, but as of Monday, June 27, the city had not entered into a partnership for the fireworks display with any nonprofit or other group.
The Chronicle reached out to St. Helens City Administrator John Walsh for insight into the July 4, 2022 event.
The Chronicle: Specifically, what will folks see with the fireworks demonstration? What time is the fireworks demonstration?
John Walsh: The fireworks will be lit from a barge on the river this year instead of on land. The fireworks display should last about 15 minutes and will take place around 10 p.m.
The Chronicle: What is the city offering for parking and where? Is there a cost?
Walsh: Tailgate tickets are available for the St. Helens riverfront property. This is one of the closest spots to view the fireworks display. All proceeds from the tailgating tickets help fund the fireworks show and Independence Day celebration. The South 1st Street entrance onto the property will open at 11 a.m. Tickets are $35 per car and $45 per camper. For complete tailgate information and to purchase tickets, visit https://cityandtownevents.ticketleap.com/4th-of-july-fireworks-up-close-sthelens-oregon/dates/Jul-04-2022_at_1000AM.
The Chronicle: We understand the city will launch the fireworks from Sand Island. Who has the city contracted with for such a service, what is the cost to city, and how is that service being funded?
Walsh: The fireworks will be launched from a barge on the river. The city contracts with Western Display Fireworks out of Canby, Oregon for the show. This year’s show is $20,000 and comes from the city’s tourism fund. Tourism sponsorships and tailgate ticket sales help pay for the show. Cascades is the presenting sponsor for the fireworks show. Other sponsors include Cascadia Home Loans, Wauna Credit Union, The Jane Garcia Team, 503 Distilling & Cocktails, Big Food Cart and Brew, and St. Helens Sand Island Campground.
The Chronicle: Has the city been able to find a nonprofit or other group to take over the annual Fourth of July fireworks?
Walsh: No, the city has not found a nonprofit or other community group to take over this event. The city is still interested in working with a qualified group to take over the Independence Day celebration.
Additional event information may be found at https://discovercolumbiacounty.com/events/4th-of-july-2022-mark-your-calendar-and-check-back/.
