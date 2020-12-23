A Columbia County man faces faces multiple criminal charges after an alleged kidnapping and assault.
The following information is provided by the St. Helens Police Department.
On Tuesday, Dec. 1, David Hadlock, 28, was indicted on multiple charges of kidnapping and assault by a Columbia County Grand Jury. The indictment stems from an incident that St. Helens police responded to on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, 2020.
On Thursday, Nov. 26, at approximately 4:06 p.m., St. Helens police received a report of a vehicle theft and possible kidnapping near the St. Helens Safeway at 795 S. Columbia River Highway. The caller reported seeing a female possibly forced into a silver passenger car by a male. The vehicle then drove away at a high rate of speed on Gable Road.
While police were responding to the call, a St. Helens officer observed a silver Dodge Ram traveling eastbound on Columbia Boulevard near McBride Elementary School. The Dodge Ram appeared to be chased by a silver passenger car which was driving erratically. The Dodge Ram slowed when it saw a police vehicle approach. A woman with visible injuries leaned out of the vehicle and began pointing at the silver passenger car and yelled at the approaching officer, “He tried to kill me!”
The silver passenger vehicle, identified as a Volkswagen Jetta, drove around the Dodge truck and accelerated away when the police vehicle approached. Officers attempted to catch up to the Jetta, but lost sight of the car a short time later. A search was conducted, but officers were unable to locate the vehicle.
Through interviews, police learned that the suspect and victim met at the Safeway parking lot where an argument ensued.
The suspect, identified as David Hadlock, forced the victim into the passenger seat of the Jetta, assaulted her, and drove westbound on Gable Road at approximately 75 miles per hour. Hadlock drove the victim along Saulser Road and Sykes Road and told the victim that he intended to kill her.
When he lost control of the vehicle and was forced to slow down, the victim jumped from the moving Jetta and ran to a passing Dodge Ram, shouting for help. Hadlock chased the victim, attempting to pull her out of the Dodge. The good samaritan driver sped away with the victim inside his vehicle and Hadlock hanging to the side of the Dodge. Hadlock fell off the truck, returned to the Jetta, and chased after the driver and victim until police approached the two vehicles on Columbia Boulevard.
Interviews revealed a potential location of Hadlock. Police found Hadlock hiding at a residence at 700 Matzen Street and were able to take the suspect into custody without incident or use of force. He was lodged at Columbia County Jail.
Hadlock was indicted on two counts of Kidnap I, Assault II, Assault IV, attempting to elude police, recklessly endangering another person, and property hit and run.
Hadlock's next scheduled court appearance is set for Monday, Jan. 11.
