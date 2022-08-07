A sweeping climate change and health care package has been approved by the U.S. Senate and heads to the U.S. House of Representatives.

The $740 billion Inflation Reduction Act is designed to lower prescription drug prices, tackle climate change, reduce the federal deficit and hike taxes on corporations.

Oregon U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden said the historic legislation would cut carbon emissions and also adds federal funds to the fight against wildfires and drought.

Sen. Ron Wyden

Oregon U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden speaks before a group in St. Helens at a previous town hall.
0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

If the election were held today, of the three candidates running for Oregon Governor, who would you vote for?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.