The Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) reports convicted attempted murderer Robert Simms Goin, of St. Helens, died August 30,while in hospice care.
Goin was housed at Two Rivers Correctional Institution at Umatilla.
He entered DOC custody on November 23, 2016, from Columbia County with an earliest release date of September 26, 2026.
Goin was 76-years-old.
Background
The following story was posted by The Chronicle Aug. 22, 2016.
A St. Helens man accused of shooting a neighbor in March of this past year was convicted of attempted murder, assault in the first degree and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon. A Measure 11 crime, attempted murder carries a minimum sentence of 90 months in prison.
Robert Simms Goin, a 72-year-old St. Helens resident, faced trial after shooting Albert Schneider, who is also in his 70s, following an argument on Oakwood Drive. Goin presented his own defense during the trial, though he received some assistance from a court-appointed attorney.
On March 27, 2015, Schneider engaged Goin in an attempt to stop an altercation that was developing between Goin and a teenager who also lives on their street. Goin testified he was upset about loud music and said he was crossing the street to verbally have it out with the teenager when Schneider cut him off. Goin was accused of shooting Schneider in the stomach with a .380 Taurus pistol during a fight that broke out between the two men.
Schneider managed to disarm Goin after he was shot during the brawl. Goin reportedly retrieved an additional gun from a car in his garage, a Hi-Point 9mm, before he was tackled and disarmed again, this time by neighborhood resident Jacob Jones, who held Goin down until police arrived. Jones received a Carnegie Medal to honor his heroic, lifesaving actions the day of the shooting.
During testimony, Schneider said he did not see the gun until it was already too late. Schneider said Goin had made threats that day that he was going to shoot the teenager he was arguing with across the street. Schneider said he asked Goin, “What if I went and got my own gun?” Schneider said Goin responded, “Well, I have my gun right here,” and then drew the pistol from behind his jacket and shot Schneider in the abdomen. The pair wrestled as they fell on the street, and Schneider managed to strip Goin of the pistol.
Goin claimed he did not instigate the fight with Schneider and said he was carrying the pistol legally in a holster that met Oregon’s open carry requirements. He said he was attempting to call 911 with his left hand while holding the pistol in his right when Schneider grabbed weapon and it went off while they struggled for it. Goin also claimed he had no memory of trying to get the second pistol and disputed whether he ever possessed it.
On Aug. 15, jurors returned a unanimous verdict on the charges of assault in the first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. On the charge of attempted murder, 10 of 12 jurors declared Goin was guilty. Goin will continue to be held without bail at the Columbia County Jail pending sentencing, which will be schedule following a pre-sentencing investigation. Court officials indicated that process might take month to six weeks or longer.
After hearing the verdict, Schneider said he agreed with the decision of the jury. He said given the opportunity to do it again, he would take the same course of action as he did that day. “They are kids in the neighborhood that I looked after all the time,” Schneider said. To the idea of Goin possibly returning to the neighborhood at some point, Schneider said, “He had better not.”
