Oregon State Police investigators are requesting the public's assistance in identifying the person or persons responsible for shooting at several vehicles on Interstate 5 (I-5) between Roseburg and Grants Pass.
During the last several weeks, OSP has investigated five vehicles that have been struck by bullets on I-5 between milepost 67 and 100. No injuries have been reported.
If you are traveling in the area and believe your vehicle has been struck with a bullet, call 911, note the time, location and if possible, continue out of the area.
If you have information regarding the shootings, or if you believe your vehicle has been struck, please contact the Oregon State Police Southern Command Center at 1-800-442-2068 or *OSP - Reference OSP Case #SP20-173444.
