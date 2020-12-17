No specific patient details have been released following reports that a driver ignited himself and his vehicle on fire.
Cowlitz Fire & Rescue rushed to the scene of the fire on northbound Interstate 5 near the Kelso 39 exit shortly after 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17.
Dispatchers updated that Washington State Police (WSP) was on scene and vehicle was fully involved. As fire crews arrived they found the car, a Jaguar, and a WSP trooper arresting the driver, who had been on fire.
Fire crews extinguished the burning Jaguar. WSP had arrived to find the driver had filled his pockets with paper and then lit himself on fire. The WSP trooper subdued the driver and stamped the fire out but, the driver had previously also established a fire within the vehicle which was then burning uncontrollably.
Northbound Interstate 5 was completely closed for a brief period of time during the extinguishment, to provide for responder safety. Fire units remained on scene until approximately 8:15 a.m.
WSP transported the driver to St. John Medical Center for evaluation. WSP had not released the name of the driver or his condition as of early Thursday morning.
(0) comments
