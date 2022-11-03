Work on the new science classrooms at St. Helens High School is the current work underway in the $68 million renovation project.

Framing

Science room framing was in place in late October as part of the $68 million renovation project at St. Helens High School.

Work the rest of this year and into the summer will be building out what was Building A and connecting it to Building B, according to St. Helens School District Director of Communications Stacey Mendoza. Most of the work in 2023 will be done in Building B, including building the library and counseling spaces as well as updating the restrooms and interior finishes.

“Over the summer some work is anticipated to be done in Building C and possibly D, but as we navigate supply chain issues, we need to be flexible,” she said.

0
0
0
0
0


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.