Work on the new science classrooms at St. Helens High School is the current work underway in the $68 million renovation project.
Work the rest of this year and into the summer will be building out what was Building A and connecting it to Building B, according to St. Helens School District Director of Communications Stacey Mendoza. Most of the work in 2023 will be done in Building B, including building the library and counseling spaces as well as updating the restrooms and interior finishes.
“Over the summer some work is anticipated to be done in Building C and possibly D, but as we navigate supply chain issues, we need to be flexible,” she said.
The renovations began in March following demolition of portions of the older school building. Portable classrooms have been established at the campus on Gable Road to house students and teachers.
Going to school in portable classrooms is not ideal, Mendoza said, but the students and staff have adjusted as well as they can.
“The shift requires tremendous flexibility,” she said.
The biggest renovation project challenge now, she said, involves inflation and supply chain issues.
“Many items we’ve ordered early,” Mendoza said, are still about a year out from delivery, making it difficult to keep on schedule. What we initially could afford to update when the construction bond was passed has been reduced. We are working on ways to meet as much of what our community dreamed of when they supported the bond, yet without additional revenue.”
St. Helens School District Superintendent Scot Stockwell referred to rising inflation and supply chain issues as “taking a toll on construction plans and design.”
The district has contracted with Soderstrom Architects, Cornerstone Project Management, and Hoffman Construction to renovate the entire high school. Stockwell said there are a number of “key aspects” to the project.
Connecting buildings A, B and C.
Upgrading the heating, ventilation, and air condition (HVAC) system.
21st century science classrooms.
Updates to career tech programs, including a medical professional pathway.
State-of-the art technology.
Upgraded band and choir classrooms.
Renovating and expanding sports fields.
Redesigned school layout for easier access of community use.
“The hope,” Stockwell said, “is that the building will feel like a new school and not as if it has had multiple additions.”
The superintendent added that connecting buildings A, B, and C will increase safety by enabling students to move between classes without going outside. The exception, he said, will be for students who go to class in Building D for career and technical education.
“The nature of the classes being taught, and the large open bays required for woods, metal, and the auto shop do not lend themselves to connecting Building D with the main school building,” he said. However, he said the district plans to improve the security of the outside routes.
Calling the HVAC system “antiquated,” he said the need for improving it had been highlighted by recent wildfires and the pandemic. He added that improved ventilation would not only improve students’ health and comfort but also improve their focus and stamina.
Another improvement, he said, will be the acoustics of the places where the choir and the band practice.
Stockwell said inflation has reduced what the district initially could afford to update.
“We are working on ways to meet as much of what our community dreamed of when they supported the bond, yet without additional revenue,” he said.
