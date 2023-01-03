As with any year, 2022 has presented its challenges and highlights.
In St. Helens, the year included both, but there is much to anticipate in the new year. St. Helens City Administrator John Walsh has been at the center of many projects in St. Helens for over a decade.
Waterfront development
Among the city’s accomplishments, Walsh especially emphasized the progress made on the Waterfront Redevelopment project. After years of planning and securing several state and federal grants, the city broke ground on transforming the Columbia Riverfront downtown.
"One of the city's biggest accomplishments in 2022 was the start of construction on the St. Helens Waterfront Redevelopment Project. It's taken nearly a decade of planning efforts to get to this point," Walsh said. "City staff worked closely with the St. Helens City Council, professional consultants, and the community to develop a vision for the St. Helens waterfront that reconnects the community to the Columbia River and supports the future growth of our economy. There is great potential in our waterfront, and the city is working hard to create a cohesive connection between our historic riverfront district and the new development that's to come."
The project, which was launched in 2021, will set the groundwork for future public amenities and private development on the riverfront property. The city is interested in partnering with private developers who can build a mix of commercial and residential uses on the site.
The waterfront redevelopment will improve the safety of existing intersections, create inviting pedestrian connections in the Riverfront District, and increase parking in the area, according to St. Helens Public Works Director Mouhamad Zaher.
The City of St. Helens leadership has been very intentional, open, and transparent about the downtown and waterfront master planning, according to Columbia County Economic Team Executive Director Paul Vogel.
“This first phase is a long time coming, with a lot of valuable input from citizens and experts alike,” Vogel said in a published interview in October with The Chronicle. “This first phase will provide the canvas upon which private investment can paint a robust mix of retail, commercial, and residential uses – all framed in the context of an historical district with wonderful public access to one of our most treasured assets, the Columbia River. The most important priority is to develop a community “place” that local residents love, and love to be. What attracts and excites locals will attract and excite visitors, adding greater tourism and hospitality to a balanced and productive economy.”
Read more about the riverfront development in a series of reports at thechronicleonline.com.
In addition to the Waterfront Redevelopment Project, St. Helens has focused on economic development. Using the Mainstreet Program model, the city has partnered with the St. Helens Mainstreet Alliance to build a support network for local businesses. The Mainstreet program model focuses on economic vitality, design, promotion, and organization.
Growing Rural Oregon (GRO) recently welcomed St. Helens as the newest member of their initiative.
"GRO is supported by the Ford Family Foundation," Walsh said. "As a member, St. Helens will be equipped to identify growth and investment opportunities, leverage best practices, and connect to new ideas, resources, and industry leaders in order to grow our economic opportunities."
Supporting local businesses
Supporting the local businesses downtown and throughout St. Helens remains a crucial priority for the city. Additionally, the city has been working to increase tourism and draw people from outside of St. Helens.
"Large crowds visited our City during the summer and fall as we hosted 13 Nights on the River, Independence Day fireworks, and Spirit of Halloweentown events," Walsh said. "Tourism is an economic support for many of our local businesses, and we continue to explore ways that we can improve our efforts and introduce new people to our City."
Though the year has brought achievements in many areas, it has also had challenges. The city and the world continue to deal with the pandemic, a hurdle that has lasted just under three years. However, Walsh noted that budgeting had been one of the biggest challenges for St. Helens.
"Budgeting for the needs of our growing City is one of our main challenges," Walsh said. "As we face increasing operating expenses, aging infrastructure, and maintaining funding for our existing services, we need to balance the many needs of our city while also planning for future needs. This is something that will continue into 2023 as we work to fund critical capital projects and ensure we have appropriate staffing levels."
Looking ahead
In the new year, there is a lot that Walsh and the City are hoping to achieve. Staffing essential positions is a point of emphasis, in addition to the many infrastructure and construction projects the city hopes to complete.
St. Helens is working on upgrading several "key areas" where the sewer system is at capacity. Walsh also noted that adding "necessary utility infrastructure" to the Industrial Business Park on Kaster Road to attract new industry to the community is ongoing.
In 2023, St. Helens is anticipating the start of construction on the Riverwalk Project that will expand Columbia View Park and the first phase of a public riverwalk along the bank of the Columbia River. The city anticipates starting construction on this project by the fall of 2023.
The city seeks to fill essential roles with new hires, and the positions exist in several key areas the city needs to fill.
"We recently started recruitment for a new engineering position and are actively recruiting for a new finance director, utility worker, and police officers. Fully staffing our Police and Public Works Departments is essential to supporting a livable and safe community," Walsh said.
In addition to finding new people to fill empty positions, the city will welcome new faces to the city council in the new year. City Councilors Brandon Sundeen and Mark Gundersen won their appointments in the November election and will begin their terms in January. Walsh emphasized that the council will work together to bring the new council members up to speed and work together to serve the community best.
"Together, we will work to set priorities for the new year and find ways to address the ongoing needs of our community," Walsh said.
As 2022 comes to a close, there have been plenty of challenges, but St. Helens has also seen another year of growth and progress on various fronts.
The Chronicle will continue to track the city’s efforts. Follow developments at thechronicleonline.com and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.