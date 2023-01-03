Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

As with any year, 2022 has presented its challenges and highlights.

In St. Helens, the year included both, but there is much to anticipate in the new year. St. Helens City Administrator John Walsh has been at the center of many projects in St. Helens for over a decade.

Waterfront development

St. Helens Waterfront

This sky-high view shows the planned area of the St. Helens Riverwalk along the Columbia River.
0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Are you glad the Holidays are almost over?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.