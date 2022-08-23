St. Helens Finance Director Matt Brown is on paid administrative leave following a city investigation into his performance and conduct.
The Chronicle has learned that Brown was placed on paid leave July 14 as the city investigation unfolded.
"He has not been terminated, but he is under investigation," St. Helens City Administrator John Walsh told The Chronicle.
Walsh would not publicly reveal why the investigation had been launched.
"The city is leading the investigation," Walsh said. "The process involves myself, the mayor, the council president and the results will be confirmed by the city council."
Brown has been the city finance director for approximately 6 years with a monthly salary of $11,500.
Follow his developing story here at thechronicleonline.com and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
