A Clatskanie High School coach was arrested on July 24 under suspicion of domestic assault.
Deputies with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to a reported assault at the residence of Deshaun Andre Combs, 35, on July 23.
According to a probable cause affidavit and order submitted by Deputy Collin Brehm, a woman called 911 around 10 p.m. to report she and a friend had been assaulted by Combs and that he’d left the residence approximately 10 minutes prior to the call.
Deputies made contact with one of the women in the backyard who’d heard part of the altercation. She told them Combs had grabbed her by the arm and thrown her off the porch when she told him she was going to call 911, preventing her from reaching the phone.
The second victim said she and Combs got into an argument, and he left shortly after. When he returned, she said she went out onto the porch and Combs followed her. When she sat down, she said Combs, “got in her face and started screaming at her.” The victim told deputies when she stood up to move, “Combs smashed into her with his chest.” She said she put her arms up in front of her and told him to leave her alone, and then Combs “repeatedly smashed into her with his body.”
The victim said she walked around the porch near some gravel to get away from Combs, and he “grabbed ahold of her and threw her backwards.” She said she knocked over two chairs that were on the porch and fell off the porch onto the gravel. Deputy Brehm notes in the affidavit that he observed the two chairs on the gravel that had been knocked off the porch when he arrived.
This was reportedly when the first woman who witnessed part of the altercation came outside and got in between Combs and the other victim and told him she would call 911.
Combs told deputies about the argument that instigated the incident and said one of the women “kept hitting him with her forearm.” Combs said he grabbed her and sat her down in a chair on the back porch, and then she stood up and punched him. He said he blocked the punch with one of his arms and threw his arms up, and that was when the woman was knocked over and fell into the chairs on the porch.
Combs said he did not intentionally push the woman, and said the argument continued. When the other woman told him she was going to call 911, he said he told her to call. Combs said he did not remember grabbing one of the women to prevent her from getting to the phone.
Deputy Brehm stated he observed injuries on the two women, including several bruises.
Combs was booked into the Columbia County Jail on July 24 on a felony charge of fourth-degree domestic assault and interfering with a report, according to CCSO Captain Tony Weaver.
Combs, who is a boys’ basketball coach at Clatskanie High School, and the Clatskanie School District could not be reached for comment by press time.
