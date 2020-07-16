On June 28, 2020 Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Troopers investigated the report of a spike elk that was discovered on Weyerhaeuser property located off of Clear Creek Road near Timber Road in Columbia County.
The elk had been shot and some meat was removed but most was left to waste.
On July 5, 2020 Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Troopers investigated another report from the same area regarding a buck deer left to waste.
The deer was located approximately 50 yards from where the elk was located. The deer had been shot and no meat was removed.
There was a .308 caliber bullet casing found on the road near the area.
This case may be related to a wasted cow elk reported in this area on March 28, 2020.
OSP is requesting that anyone with information regarding these wildlife offenses to contact the Oregon State Police Northern Command Center at 1-800-442-0776 and refer to Trooper Ben Turner.
Individuals wishing to remain anonymous may also contact the Oregon State Police through the Turn in Poachers line at
TIP Hotline: 1-800-452-7888 or *OSP(677) or TIP E-Mail: TIP@state.or.us (Monitored M-F 8 a.m.-5 p.m.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.