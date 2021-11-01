Oregon State Police (OSP) are seeking the public's help in solving an unlawful take.
On Oct. 23, OSP responded to the report of a bull elk shot near Mist. The bull was located near Lane Creek Mainline off of the Columbia River Mainline near milepost 21. The location is on a Weyerhaeuser drive-in permit area in Columbia County.
Four quarters of meat were taken but the rest was left to waste. The unlawful take happened between October 22, 2021, and the morning of October 23, 2021.
OSP investigators are requesting public assistance with information about the waste. Any person with information related to this incident is encouraged to call the OSP TIP (Turn-In-Poachers) Reward line at 1-800-452-7888 or by cell at *OSP (*677) or send an email tip to TIP@osp.oregon.gov. Reference case # SP21300901,
Unlawful Take 2
On Oct. 28, OSP responded to a report of a bull elk shot near Fernhill Road and Cook Road in Columbia County. The bull was shot on private property and left to waste in a field approximately fifty yards from Fernhill Road. Multiple neighbors reported hearing a gunshot around 2:30 a.m. on the same day.
The Oregon State Police is requesting public assistance with information about this waste. Any person with information related to this incident is encouraged to call the OSP TIP (Turn-In-Poachers) Reward line at 1-800-452-7888 or by cell at *OSP (*677) or send an email tip to TIP@osp.oregon.gov. Reference case # SP21305132.
How to Report a Wildlife and/or Habitat Law Violation or Suspicious Activity:
TIP Hotline: 1-800-452-7888 or *OSP (677) TIP E-Mail: TIP@state.or.us
The Oregon Hunters Association TIP reward offers preference points or cash rewards for information leading to an arrest or issuance of a citation for the unlawful take/possession or waste of Bighorn Sheep, Rocky Mountain Goat, Moose, Elk, Deer, Antelope, Bear, Cougar, Wolf, Upland Birds, Waterfowl, Furbearers, Game Fish and Shellfish.
Cash rewards can also be awarded for turning in people who destroy habitat, illegally obtain licenses/tags, and for the unlawful lending/borrowing of big game tags.
