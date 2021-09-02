On Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at approximately 10:22 a.m., St. Helens police were dispatched to the area of Highway 30 and McBride Street on the report of citizens detaining an individual who had allegedly attempted to abduct a child.
After ensuring the safety of the child and conducting an investigation, St. Helens police took Andre Aldapa, 24, of St. Helens, into custody and lodged him at Columbia County Jail for an outstanding warrant, according to a release from St. Helens Police.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges related to the alleged kidnapping may be forthcoming.
Anyone who witnessed a male approaching children in the Campbell Park area (McMichael Avenue) on the morning of September 1 is asked to contact the St. Helens Police Department at 503-397-1521.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.