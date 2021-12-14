The Scappoose School Board is requesting an investigation of a public complaint issued against Scappoose School District Superintendent Tim Porter.
At the board's Dec. 13 regular public meeting, members passed a motion to investigate the public complaint against Porter.
Board members voted unanimously in favor of the motion.
“We ask our board chair to contact our district attorney to put into place the investigation of this complaint per our policy,” Scappoose School Board Member Michelle Graham said.
Background
In an Oct. 29 letter to parents, Porter relayed concerns on behalf of students whose “sense of security was threatened,” during an Oct. 25 medical freedom rally at the intersection of High School Way and Highway 30 near Scappose High School.
“These incidents include adults verbally assaulting children on their walk to school and blocking their sidewalk and crosswalk access,” Porter's letter reads.
The letter elicited a public complaint filed by the rally’s participants. In the complaint, rally members allege Porter made defamatory and inaccurate statements against the group.
“Tim Porter owes the community of Scappoose a written apology for his reprehensible comments and false allegations he made against parents and community members at the rally. He should not be making heinous accusations based on hearsay and/or lies,” the complaint reads.
Additionally, the complaint included a request for an investigation by the school board in absence of a retraction from the superintendent.
Bus concerns addressed
After hearing new concerns from parents, the school board addressed school bus blackouts, which were brought up by a parent as an area of concern at the Scappoose School Board's Nov. 8 meeting.
Without speaking to any solutions recommended by Amanda Normine, a concerned parent, the superintendent read a statement from Durham School Services, the bus provider for Scappoose School District.
According to the statement, Durham is still facing a hiring shortage, despite offering competitive pay, generous incentives and sign-on bonuses.
“Regarding transportation, the district continues to work with Durham bus services to increase the number of routes each week but without an increase in the number of drivers we will continue to experience blackouts of routes,” Porter told The Chronicle prior to the Dec. 13 meeting.
Another concern that took center stage at the previous board meeting was the alleged discrimination of students at Scappoose School District based on their vaccination status.
The topic was not covered by the school board at the meeting, but during the public comment portion of the Dec. 13 session, one school district employee cited several concerns over discrimination against unvaccinated school district employees.
According to her complaint, unvaccinated employees are required to sit away from other employees while eating lunch, double mask, complete daily symptom forms, and undergo weekly testing, all under the threat of unpaid leave.
“There is no discrimination of students based on vaccination status,” Porter told The Chronicle before the Dec. 13 meeting.
The school board follows a formal process of review for all concerns expressed during the public meetings. The school district previously placed specific details about the public compliant procedures on its website.
Follow this developing story at thechronicleonline.com or in Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
