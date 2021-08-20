Police are requesting public help as they investigate an unusual series of alleged hit and run incidents in Multnomah County.
At 4:55 p.m. Aug. 19, OSP dispatch started receiving calls that a green Chevrolet pickup was hitting vehicles as it drove southbound on I-205. The first crash appeared to have happened around milepost 19 within Multnomah County.
According to investigators, the vehicle continued south hitting other vehicles until the driver stopped on I-205 on the southbound on-ramp from 10th Street in West Linn. Witnesses reported that the driver began vomiting.
The first trooper arrived on the scene when the driver got back in his vehicle in an attempt to drive off. The trooper gave commands to the driver to exit the vehicle and began pulling the driver from the car.
The driver resisted lawful orders to exit the vehicle. Other troopers and two deputies with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s office arrived to assist. As the driver was pulled from the vehicle he went to the ground and actively resisted the troopers. The vehicle started rolling as it was not in gear. An off-duty Clackamas County deputy who stopped to assist the loan trooper held onto the vehicle and yelled as a trooper applied the emergency brake on the vehicle.
The suspect continued disobeying lawful orders but was eventually subdued and taken into custody. Currently, there are no reported injuries to officers or victims. Witnesses stated that the suspect appeared to be intentionally swerving into vehicles, according to investigators. As of 7:15 p.m. Thursday there had been nine reported victim vehicles.
The driver was lodged at the Clackamas County Jail for DUII, resisting arrest, interfering with a peace officer, hit & run property damage, reckless driving, reckless endangering another person, and criminal mischief 2
Due to the chaos of this event, not all victims or witnesses have been contacted. In the next couple of days, troopers will be conducting follow-up on this investigation.
If you were involved in this event, or witnessed this event, investigators are asking that you call Oregon State Police Dispatch at 800-442-0776 or *OSP from your mobile phone reference case # SP21236788.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.