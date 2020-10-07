Georgia-Pacific has announced it is investing more than $25 million at the Wauna Mill in the Clatskanie area for a new Angel Soft® bath tissue converting line.
Wauna Mill produces millions of cases of Angel Soft® bath tissue each year that are shipped to customers throughout the western United States.
The Wauna mill’s vision is to safely and responsibly provide the best value products to customers, and the company said the new converting line will help achieve that goal, according to a release from the mill.
“This investment helps us improve our competitiveness in the market," Wauna Mill vice president and mill manager Jeremy Ness said. "I am proud of all of the Wauna team’s efforts to earn this investment and our track record of serving our customers with a quality product. In addition, I am excited for the new job opportunities this brings for the team members who staff this new line.”
Ness said the new Angel Soft® line is expected to start up in 2021. To prepare for the new line, the Wauna mill is currently hiring entry level technicians.
For those who like to work with automated equipment and are interested in learning about equipment reliability, the Wauna release states that on-the-job training and many opportunities for a lifetime career at the Wauna mill are available. Interested parties can apply at www.kochcareers.com and select the Clatskanie location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.