New discussions concerning hospital care in Columbia County are likely to be held in the coming months as Oregon moves into the rescue and recovery phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.
To gain insight into why there is current no main hospital in Columbia, The Chronicle spoke with Columbia County Public Health Director Michael Paul.
The Chronicle: Currently, for folks in Columbia County needing hospitalization, where must they go?
Michael Paul: Hospital level of care is not available in the county. Depending on zip code and specific need, residents may receive care at hospitals in Clatsop, Washington, Multnomah or Cowlitz counties.
The Chronicle: Why is there no hospital in Columbia County?
Paul: Like many states, several decades ago the Oregon State Legislature established a health planning program within the Oregon Heath Authority, and it directed the Oregon Health Authority to adopt rules specifying criteria and procedures for making decisions as to the need for new health care facilities, including hospitals. The primary goal of the program is to assure that health services are adequately distributed around the state, without unnecessary duplication of services or excessive costs to patients.
In 2009, the Oregon Health Authority denied an application submitted by Columbia Health District to build a 12-bed hospital in Saint Helens.
The Chronicle: Specifically, what is the need in Columbia County for a hospital and who would be best served with such a facility?
Paul: The state rules require the applicant to demonstrate the need for a hospital. The state will only issue a certificate of need if the application addresses the criteria in the rules so it’s premature to say there is a need until the analysis is completed.
That said, the county regularly hears from residents, business owners and employees about the availability of health care in our communities. Community health needs assessments identify access to health care as dominant concern in our communities. We need to delve further into these concerns.
For instance, when residents identify access to care as inadequate, are they thinking about the availability of a vaccination, a surgical procedure, an ambulance ride, or are they thinking about acute care at an emergency department? More importantly, though, we have to look at the most recent hospital utilization data by community, as well as outcomes for our residents versus Oregonians who live closer to a hospital. It’s possible that the analysis shows the service area can’t financially support an additional hospital, or maybe it shows health outcomes can be improved by investments to our emergency medical services.
The Chronicle: What type of hospital do you believe would best fit Columbia County and would that be a trauma facility?
Paul: As you suggest, there are different types of hospitals. Before choosing size and type, an applicant will first need to conduct an analysis of utilization data and nearby facilities, and the applicant will need to complete a financial analysis.
The Chronicle: Where would the most critical need be in the county to place a hospital and why that area?
Paul: If distance to care is the only consideration, a hospital would be positioned centrally so that it was equidistant to the greatest number of population centers. But distance to care is not the only consideration; many additional factors are considered, including geography, availability of suitable land, access to workforce, population age, as well as future growth projections and transportation patterns.
Columbia County is vast, but there are geographic barriers, the population is not evenly distributed, and there are existing hospital facilities in adjacent counties to consider. For example, if you put a hospital in Clatskanie, is a Scappoose resident going to travel to Portland, Hillsboro, Longview or Clatskanie? It might depend on capacity, preference, quality, specific need, distance, and/or cost.
The Chronicle: Please explain the steps and requirements necessary to cite a hospital in Columbia County and who could start such a process?
Paul: Applicants bear the burden of proof and must demonstrate need and financial viability. The first step is for applicants file a letter of intent, and applications are submitted on forms prescribed by the Oregon Health Authority. The Oregon Health Authority will determine if the application is complete, and then the review process begins.
The applicant must be the person or entity obligating the expenditure. The applicant could be a public or private entity.
The Chronicle: Do you believe the time is right for Columbia County to open discussions about citing a hospital in the county, and if so, why?
Paul: Periodically evaluating access to all levels of care is an important governmental function, whether it leads to hospital or not. As we move into the rescue and recovery phase of COVID, it’s important for local and state agencies undertake a critical review of our systems, and evaluate continuity and availability of care. Health equity is a key component of public health modernization; it means that everyone has a fair and just opportunity to be as healthy as possible. In this context, it means that hospitals should be located strategically so that specific communities are not suffering worse health outcomes than other communities because of the location of hospitals.
The pandemic has also brought additional scrutiny to certificate of need laws and some experts argue these laws actually limit access to health care services because they favor large, established health systems. Several states are considering reforms. I do believe the time is right to have those tough conversations. CON laws have been around for decades so it’s appropriate to ask whether they are effective at distributing access to care. Systems, payers and expectations have changed significantly since CON laws were enacted.
Last, our local governments need to weigh the secondary effects, both positive and negative. It’s very clear that health care systems and hospitals play an important role in local economies and are often the largest employers in the communities they serve. Hospitals are known as anchor institutions because of their significance to community and economic development.
The Chronicle: If in fact the county begins such a discussion, and a decision is made to construct a hospital in Columbia County, how long would it be before ground is broken?
Paul: It’s not a simple process when you consider the time needed to conduct the initial analysis, demonstrate need, file a letter of intent, and then the time for application review. The state rules require approval or denial of a complete application within 90 days.
