Those affected by wildfires and COVID-19 have some relief coming their way.
Protest
Oregon State Police (OSP) declared an unlawful gathering during a protest at the capitol building on Monday, Dec. 21, and arrests were made.
According to a release from OSP, while dealing with individuals that had gained entry into the Oregon State Capitol, OSP troopers where sprayed with some kind of chemical agent on two different occasions.
At 8:30 a.m. when protesters entered that capitol building, at least one of the protesters used chemical agents on the police. That person is still outstanding. OSP used inert pepper ball, while dealing with these protestors.
At 10:30 a.m. when there were enough resources available between OSP and Salem Police Department, they started to push the crowd out of the building, when another individual used bear spray against police officers.
That person, who has been identified as Ryan Lyles, 41, was taken into custody. He was lodged at Marion County Jail on multiple charges, including trespassing and assaulting a police officer.
OSP said troopers did not deployed any CS gas.
At 1:30 p.m. a subject attempted to gain entry on the west side of the Oregon State Capitol building by breaking a widow of one of the doors. He was taken into custody, according to the OSP.
The Oregon State Police encourage people to exercise their first amendment rights, but it must be lawfully," the release read. "Please, discontinue the acts of vandalism or destruction of property. If you commit a crime you will be subject to arrest."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.