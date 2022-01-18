In mid-July of 2021, the St. Helens High School Band Patrons trailer was stolen from the high school parking lot.
School students, staff, teachers and community member launched efforts to replace the supply trailer and its contents, which included two large marching band and color guard changing tents, a large food tent, tent sidewalls, tent rain drains, spare tent pieces, 100 buckets for students to sit on during performance breaks, shelving, three roaster pans, a microwave, various food service items, bottle and can drive PVC stands, bags, and supplies.
The value of the stolen trailer is $10,000.
After successful community fundraisers a new trailer emerged and on January 17, the new St. Helens Band Patrons trailer was picked up from Digital Graphiti with new wraps.
"We are extremely grateful for the donations and support from community businesses, community members, Band and Guard alumni and current members, and people from all over who care about the program and the impact it has on generations of students," St. Helens Band Patrons Public Relations spokesperson Lisa Scholl said.
Over $15,000 was received in donations which was used to purchase a brand-new trailer from Trailer Wholesale NW in Scappoose, partial wraps done by Digital Graphiti in Scappoose, multiple security upgrades, buckets from Berry Global, pop-up tents, and kitchen equipment, according to Scholl.
The trailer will make its public debut from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at St. Helens High School, 2375 Gable Road, during the next bottle and can drive.
For more information about the St. Helens Band and Guard Program, contact St. Helens High School Band Director Noelle Freshner at noellef@sthelens.k12.or.us
