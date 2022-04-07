It will likely be mid to late summer before a $7.5 million road improvement project along Highway 30 at St. Helens is completed, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT).
The project is designed to improve the safety by adding a traffic signal at the intersection of Highway 30 and Millard Road, restricting left turns onto Highway 30 from Bennett Road, increasing the turn radius for the right turn at Highway 30 and Bennett Road, updating rail crossings at both Millard and Bennett Roads, and updating other intersection infrastructure for pedestrians, bicyclists, and vehicular traffic.
The work began in early March of 2021. But ODOT said utility relocation, including gas, water, power and communications lines, and rail line work delays have extended the project. The railroad work includes new railroad crossings and signals to be installed at Millard and Bennett Roads.
Large orange barrels and striped barriers have been used to funnel traffic through the construction zones along Highway 30.
Drivers can expect the west side of Bennett Road from Highway 30 to remain closed through May and the east side of Bennett Road to be closed Friday, April 8 through Tuesday April 11 for rail work.
The east side of Millard Road will be closed from April 12 through July for the rail work.
Oregon State Police troopers continue to monitor the construction zone to make sure drivers are slowing through the area. Tickets for speeding through a road construction zone can cost hundreds of dollars.
As Oregon enters the busy months for road projects, drivers will see more work zones.
