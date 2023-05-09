The St. Helens Senior Center will benefit from a donation of three full-grown steers courtesy of a longtime St. Helens resident.

Hill Top Off Road Mudding owner Jerry Pritchett had the steers since they were young and bought them to help maintain the grass around his property.

The Donation

The three-steer donated by Jerry Pritchett weighed in at 790 lbs., 817 lbs., and 1,101 lbs.

"I got them to eat the grass down so it wasn't a fire hazard around the property, and then I would butcher one occasionally for my own beef," Pritchett said. "But they just got so big I needed to do something with them, and I wanted to help out the community."

