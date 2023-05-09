The St. Helens Senior Center will benefit from a donation of three full-grown steers courtesy of a longtime St. Helens resident.
Hill Top Off Road Mudding owner Jerry Pritchett had the steers since they were young and bought them to help maintain the grass around his property.
"I got them to eat the grass down so it wasn't a fire hazard around the property, and then I would butcher one occasionally for my own beef," Pritchett said. "But they just got so big I needed to do something with them, and I wanted to help out the community."
Pritchett decided between donating the steers to the food bank or the senior center and ultimately decided to donate to the senior center because he has a connection there through his daughter, Amy Pritchett. The Meating Place, a butcher business owner from Hillsboro, brought out a truck to help butcher the steer so they could be donated. The hanging weights for the cows are 790 lbs., 817 lbs., and 1,101 lbs.
St. Helens Senior Center Activities Coordinator Amy Pritchett said that the meat they received will help provide meals for their home-delivered meals program as well as their in-house congregates. That program sees the senior center serving home-delivered meals to over 175 people aged 60 or older throughout Columbia County.
"It's a program aimed at promoting better health among our home-bound adults, and older segments of the population," Amy Pritchett said.
The St. Helens Senior Center serves a total of about 500 people each year, according to Amy Pritchett. When the senior center assesses how they will use the meat, they may also donate some to the food bank.
For Jerry Pritchett, donating the steer to the community was a good way to give back, but it's bittersweet to part with the cows who maintained his land after all these years.
"I miss them, they were my friends, you know, I raised them all from the bottle," Jerry Pritchett said.
