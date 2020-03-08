Organizers of the 2020 Columbia County Job Fair are alerting job seekers and others about the event scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Columbia River Four Square Church, 555 Commons Drive, in St Helens.
Many local businesses such as Cardinal Services of St Helens, Worksource Oregon, Pacific Stainless, Berry Global, Avamere and Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace are sponsoring and participating in the upcoming Job Fair, according to a release from Keep It Local Columbia County director Natasha Parvey.
Job Seekers will be able to meet both local and regional employers so they should come dressed for success with multiple copies of their resume. Mock interviews and resume tips will be available at the event.
Follow the facebook event to stay up-to-date with other local and regional businesses joining the Job Fair. #keepitlocalcc #hirelocal #columbiacountyoregon #careers #jobs #hiring #employers #mockinterviews #resumetips Blog link https://keepitlocalcc.com/job-seekers-join-us-at-the-2020-job-fair/ Facebook Event Link https://www.facebook.com/events/2598235796924033/
For more information, contact Parvey keepitlocalcc@gmail.com, or call 850-377-7867.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.