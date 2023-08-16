Oregon’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.4% in July, down from 3.5% in June, according to the Oregon Employment Department.

The Oregon Employment Department reports 2,076,132 employed and 83,146 unemployed in July.

This was the sixth consecutive monthly drop in the unemployment rate, down from a recent high of 4.8% in January. The July rate equaled Oregon’s record low of 3.4%, which was reached in November and December 2019.

