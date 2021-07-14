A St. Helens Police K-9 and his handler have successfully apprehended two robbery and assault suspects.
The case unfolded on at approximately 1:05 p.m. Tuesday, July 13 as St. Helens Police officers responded to the report of an assault on Macarthur Street. The victim reported that while she was at her vehicle, she was approached by two individuals who assaulted her, stole personal items, and fled the area.
Police were unable to locate the suspects at the time of the call. The victim sought non-emergency treatment for her injuries.
Later that day, officers were dispatched to Maple Street where the robbery suspects were reportedly spotted. St. Helens K-9 Handler Sgt. Jon Eggers deployed K-9 Ryder, and the team successfully tracked the suspects to a wooded area where they were hiding, according to a release from St. Helens Police.
Ana Margarita Steidley, 22, was subsequently arrested and lodged at Columbia County Jail on charges of Robbery I, Assault II, Assault III, and Disorderly Conduct. Tori Bethany Smith, 20, was arrested and lodged on charges of Robbery I, Assault III, multiple counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Unlawful Entry into a Motor Vehicle.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this case should contact the St. Helens Police Department at 503-397-1521.
