Columbia County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4. 4% in April, essentially unchanged from 4. 5% in March.
The rate was 6.3% the year before.
Seasonally adjusted nonfarm payroll employment decreased by 70 in April to 11,720 jobs in Columbia County.
A gain of 90 jobs is normal for the month. The county’s employment increased by only 20, according to the latest Oregon Employment Department report.
Gains and losses
Leisure and hospitality added 50 jobs. Local government education shed 50 jobs. Other industries had smaller changes. April’s total nonfarm employment numbers show a gain of 210 jobs compared with one year before, an increase of 1.8%. The county lost 1,360 jobs in April 2020 as the pandemic hit, and it remains 200 jobs below its pre-pandemic employment of April 2019.
Some of the major industries gained jobs over the past year. Leisure and hospitality regained 120 jobs. Retail trade added 50 jobs, and professional and business services employment increased by 40 jobs. Local government education added 80 jobs over the past year.
April's statewide unemployment rate was 3.6% and the national rate was 3.7%.
