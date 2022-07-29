"This has been a wonderful time, even with the pandemic, it has been very interesting, and I have learned so much and got to know a lot of great people," Kathy Innicenti said as she retired as the St. Helens Senior Center Executive Director.

Innocenti said she isn't going far away.

"I am sad to step down as the director," she said. "It's just time but I will still be at our thrift store because that has been a long-time project we have built it up to a really good business."

Key Transition

St. Helens Senior Center Director Kathy Innocenti hands the building key to the incoming center director Justin Watson. Innocenti retires at the end of July after serving as director for the past three years.
