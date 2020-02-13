Every fall, Oregon’s incoming kindergarteners take an assessment meant to determine their early literacy, early math, interpersonal and self-regulation skills.
The purpose of this observational and activity-based assessment - known as the Kindergarten Assessment - is to get a snapshot of a student’s skill level when they enter kindergarten.
The Oregon Department of Education released the statewide data for this assessment this past Thursday.
Families, schools, communities and state-level policymakers use the aggregate data from this assessment to look for trends and determine what is working and what is not in early childhood programs and preparation. The data can also be used to determine whether and where there are gaps between specific racial and ethnic groups.
Kindergarten assessment highlights for Northwest Regional Education Service District’s four-county region include:
- Clatsop and Washington county students performed above the state average on the early literacy domain.
- Clatsop, Columbia, Tillamook, and Washington county students scored at or above the state average on their interpersonal, self-regulation and early math skills.
- Astoria, Banks, Beaverton, Gaston, Neah-Kah-Nie, Scappoose, Tigard-Tualatin school district students scored above average in early literacy, early math, self-regulation and interpersonal skills.
- Sherwood School District students scored above average in early math and early literacy and at the state average for self-regulation and interpersonal skills.
The data also revealed areas for growth. For example, Latinx students in Clatsop, Tillamook and Washington counties scored much lower in early literacy compared to the total population. The only county where this wasn’t true was in Columbia, where Latinx students surpassed the county average.
“Our early learning staff work hard to prepare students for kindergarten, and they should be proud that students are at or above the state average in most areas in the counties where we work,” says Johnna Timmes, Executive Director of Instructional Services at NWRESD. “At the same time, this assessment identifies a clear need for us to improve how we support the early development of young Latinx children in Clatsop, Tillamook and Washington counties.”
More about the assessment
The early literacy portion of the assessment measures a student’s ability to identify uppercase and lowercase letters and letter sounds. The math section includes questions about counting, geometry, measurement and data, and cardinality. The third measurement, which is officially called approaches to learning, is based on the teacher’s observation of the student during regular classroom activities. It assesses a child’s interpersonal and self-regulatory skills.
The assessment was developed by the Oregon Department of Education, in collaboration with researchers at the University of Oregon and Oregon State University, and was specifically developed to be predictive of later school success.
Read the full report attached.
