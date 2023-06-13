Police Visit Photo 1

Students listen to Officers Evin Eustice and Adam Raethke during their visit.

 Courtesy of Lewis & Clark Elementary School

The Kindergarteners at Lewis and Clark Elementary School enjoyed a special visit from two St. Helens Police Department officers as part of a community-oriented theme.

Officers Evin Eustice and Adam Raethke visited three Kindergarten classes at Lewis and Clark Elementary on June 2. They were invited to talk to the class, interact with the students and answer their questions, and have them look at some of the “cool” police things they have, including their cars.

Police Visit Photo 2

Kindergarteners got to check out the police equipment, including safety vests, used by the officers.

“The students had some excellent questions, including why both Officer Raethke and I wanted to become police officers, of course, how fast we’ve driven our police cars, and they wanted to know everything about our uniforms and what tools we carry to keep ourselves and the community safe,” Eustice said.

Police Visit Photo 3

Children explore the back of an SHPD patrol car.
