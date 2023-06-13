The Kindergarteners at Lewis and Clark Elementary School enjoyed a special visit from two St. Helens Police Department officers as part of a community-oriented theme.
Officers Evin Eustice and Adam Raethke visited three Kindergarten classes at Lewis and Clark Elementary on June 2. They were invited to talk to the class, interact with the students and answer their questions, and have them look at some of the “cool” police things they have, including their cars.
“The students had some excellent questions, including why both Officer Raethke and I wanted to become police officers, of course, how fast we’ve driven our police cars, and they wanted to know everything about our uniforms and what tools we carry to keep ourselves and the community safe,” Eustice said.
After the Q&A portion of the visit, the officers took the students outside to see their patrol cars and some of their equipment. The officers fired up their car’s lights and sirens and let the kids try on some of their equipment, including a bulletproof vest and helmets. The students also got to feel how heavy a ballistic shield is (almost 40 pounds), and the officers explained how these tools keep the officers and the community safe.
“Officer Raethke really shined with the students, he explained to them all that he is originally from St. Helens and became a police officer to give back to his community and to keep everyone safe,” Eustice said. “Officer Raethke explained to the students that he has three kids of his own, and he really understands the importance of investing in our youth. Officer Raethke encouraged some of the students to become police officers when they grow up because of the positive impact we get to make in people’s lives.”
Eustice said that the experience was rewarding and that the teachers and staff of Lewis and Clark Elementary did an excellent job at facilitating the event and keeping everyone on track. For a little bit of fun, Lewis and Clark Principal Martina Barnett even sat in the back of one of the patrol cars, according to Eustice.
“Overall, it was a wonderful experience getting to interact with the students, and Officer Raethke put it best when he talked about wanting to build a rapport with the kids and have them realize that we are part of the community, here to help them, and they can always count on us,” Eustice said.
