The City of St. Helens has approved a partial street vacation along South Second Street.
The vacation was proposed by a lot owner to gain a triangular portion of land along Second Street to connect a separate land parcel and give it contiguous access. Right now, the two parcels are separated by a triangular portion of city-owned land.
The council held a public hearing to discuss the street vacation and voted to follow city staff’s recommendation of allowing a partial street vacation at its Dec. 16 meeting. City staff recommended only a partial street vacation so there can still be public access. Street vacations are land transfers of publicly-owned property to private property owners.
The portion the city allowed to be vacated essentially adds to the front lawn area of the lot in question, but much of the land is on steep terrain— meaning the city has little interest to possibly build a road through it someday.
“In being careful and not wanting to harm the city’s future interest in this land, this is our final recommendation,” Associate Planner Jenny Dimsho said. The conditions of the street vacation are unique due to both the terrain of the land in question and the abutting lots, she said.
“It’s really unique and abnormal. It’s a dead end, the topography is steep, we’re not going to build a road through there,” she said.
The area in question overlooks the city-owned former veneer plant property along Columbia River, and as public land is currently accessible to residents, which is part of the city’s reasoning for holding on to part of it.
“Public views are of public interest. We know views of the river are always going to be something the citizens value,” Dimsho said.
The owner of the land on the dead-end portion of Second Street who requested the street vacation intends to develop the land and build two separate single-family homes.
