The pilot of a small plane in trouble in the air was able to bring the craft down without injury at Scappoose Airport.
The incident unfolded shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, when Scappoose fire was dispatched to an unknown aviation mishap at the Scappoose Airport.
"When the crews arrived, they were met by the sole occupant of an aircraft," according to Scappoose Fire. "Thankfully, no one was hurt and there was no need for the fire or medical crews."
According to the pilot, the plane's landing gear did not deploy.
The pilot was able to maneuver the plane for a landing at the south end of the runway, but as the craft touched down damage was caused to belly of the aircraft and its propellers.
Due to the incident, the runway was to remain closed until Wednesday, July 13, to allow an aircraft recovery team to arrive and for a runway inspection to occur. The FAA was contacted and has issued a "Notice To Air Mission" notifying all aviators of the runway closure.
Scappoose Fire responded with an ambulance, fire engine and battalion chief. Additional volunteer and career staff were staffing the station in the event other equipment was requested to respond.
