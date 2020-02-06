A slide forced the closure of the Historic Columbia River Highway Thursday morning between Stark Street and Woodward Road near Troutdale.
About 150 cubic yards of slide material fell onto the road after days of rain in the area, according to the Oregon Transportation Department. Crews hope to have the road open soon but after the morning commute they will close the road again to remove a tree from the hillside that was undercut by the slide.
ODOT expects that second closure to last about an hour.
