Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) crews are making progress in clearing a massive debris slide that closed Highway 30 between Clatskanie and Astoria Nov. 29.

The Landslide

This section of Highway 30 crosses an area where landslides have long been part of the geology, often triggered by heavy rainfall, according to ODOT.

As of early Wednesday morning, Dec. 7, ODOT did not have an estimate of when the highway would be completely open. Beginning Dec. 4, ODOT allowed one lane to be open with flaggers from 4 p.m. to 8 a.m. nightly while crews continued removing hazardous rock and debris.

"We’re still scaling rock as we have since last weekend and hope to know maybe Friday some ETA for reopening at least one lane daytime too," ODOT spokesman David House said. "The amount of material that didn’t fall last week (but will) is a bigger concern than the amount that did."

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Will you be celebrating this holiday season with a real Christmas tree or with an artificial tree?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.