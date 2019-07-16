The St. Helens Police Department (SHPD) is searching for an unidentified male suspect who stole money from multiple washing machines in various laundry rooms at Woodland Trail Apartments, located at 345 N. 16th Street.
The suspect reportedly used some kind of prying device to break into one of the laundry rooms, damaging a door in the process.
Anyone with any information about this man should contact that SHPD at 503-397-1521.
