If you plan to travel I-5 this holiday weekend, watch for increased law enforcement patrols.
State patrol agencies in Oregon, California, and Washington are partnering for a traffic safety campaign focused on speeding drivers aptly named, “I-5 Alive” starting July 2. The coordinated education and enforcement effort is aimed at making the 1,381 miles of I-5 safer for all summer travelers.
In addition to a social media campaign, troopers of the Oregon State Police (OSP), Washington State Patrol (WSP), and the California Highway Patrol (CHP) will be especially watchful for traffic violations that often lead to tragedy on the highways. Speed and distracted driving top the list, along with driving while impaired by drugs or alcohol and failing to use safety belts and child safety seats, according to the law enforcement agencies.
“Speeding continues to be one of the highest contributing factors to serious injury crashes and fatalities,” OSP Superintendent Terri Davie said. “Speeding tickets are easily the most common ticket issued; however, it isn’t the goal of law enforcement. The goal of speed enforcement is to potentially save your life and the lives of the others.”
“Driving responsibly and at a reasonable speed is the best way to help ensure you and your passengers will arrive at your destination safely,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said. “We know people are eager to get out and travel, but reckless driving will not get you there sooner – it will just create dangerous conditions for you and everyone else on the road.”
“Summer holidays should be a time of fun and family, not sorrow and tragedy,” WSP Chief John R. Batiste said. “We ask everyone driving the I-5 corridor to slow down, pay attention, drive sober, and buckle up. When it comes to safe highways, we are truly all in this together.”
Traffic violators can face fines ranging into the thousands of dollars.
OSP, WSP and CHP offer the following five simple strategies for drivers to help make I-5 safer for everyone:
- Slow down
- Drive sober
- Be patient
- Put your phone down
- Buckle up
Officials with each state law enforcement agency said they will use their best strategies to provide additional enforcement presence during this busy 4th of July weekend, including the use of existing grant funding and shifting resources already on the road over to the I-5 corridor.
